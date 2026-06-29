The Unusual Thing People In Hawaii Add To Their Gardens — And It's Brilliant

There are several ways to use macadamia nut husks in your garden. One of the most common is to compost them for use as a natural fertilizer and soil enhancement. Macadamia nut shells are particularly helpful for adding calcium and potassium to the soil. Shells can also be tilled into the soil (or added as a layer in container gardens and potted plants), aerating it and improving drainage and structure.

Another benefit for gardeners, both in Hawaii and anywhere, is using macadamia husks as mulch. After all, one of the main purposes of mulching gardens is to help the soil retain water and macadamia husks do that extremely well. In fact, they may do it too well depending on the crops you are growing — a thin layer is usually best. So, macadamia nuts may not be the best type of mulch for your garden if you have plants with shallow roots or that are particularly susceptible to root rot. Also whole, unground shells are incredibly tough and take a long time to break down, much like hazelnut shells. However, this same characteristic makes them an ideal option as an attractive ground cover in place of bark.

Because they are naturally hard with sharp edges, macadamia nut shells may also serve as an effective barrier against crawling and slithering pests like slugs. This essentially works the same way as using gravel to keep snakes out of your garden. Unfortunately, the sharp husks and any remnant flesh from the nut can be a hidden danger for dogs. This is because the nuts, which are so healthy for humans, are toxic for dogs and the sharp shells can cause intestinal issues. Thus, if you have pets, it might be worth choosing a different material for mulch.