The Iconic 60s Lawn Game We'll Probably Never See Again

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While many of the cultural and social changes that defined the 1960s in America were, unfortunately, brought forth through tumult and violence, one often overlooked shift was just the opposite: Backyards became major social spaces for both kids and adults, with everything from neighborhood barbecues to boisterous lawn games taking over. Though it set the stage for our modern outdoor living spaces and many elements remain popular, there's one lawn game in particular that was ubiquitous at the time that you just won't see these days: lawn darts. First known as Jarts, it was an iconic '60s backyard game that, for very good reasons, we'll probably never see again — at least not in its original form.

By the beginning of the 1960s, Americans were building backyard patios, buying barbecue grills, and playing lawn games — including lawn darts — more than ever before. While it may seem natural in our electronic age to blame technology for the demise of lawn darts, that's really not the case. In fact, a number of lawn games contemporaneous with lawn darts, such as cornhole and Frisbee, are still popular today. Even older lawn games like croquet and badminton have remained relevant to some degree, and modern activities like spikeball are on the rise in backyards and on beaches. Alas, lawn darts as it was played from the 1950s through the 1980s — essentially tossing giant, pointed missiles across the lawn towards your opponent's target — is no more. In fact, the game has actually been banned in the United States and other countries for almost 40 years due to very real safety concerns.