Say Goodbye To Pickleball: A New Sport Could Take Over In 2026

According to a 2025 Sports & Fitness Industry Association report, pickleball has been the fastest growing sport in the United States for four years in a row. In 2025, participation in the sport was up 46 percent from 2023, and up more than 300 percent since 2022. Though it's a trend that likely won't disappear soon, it's not the only relatively new sport gaining momentum. Spikeball, a trademarked brand name for a sport known as roundnet, is another ball-based sport that's fun to play with friends, and has been increasing in popularity. By 2024, roundnet boasted over 4 million casual and competitive fans, and the growth hasn't stopped.

In roundnet, teams bounce a ball against a net-covered device that looks like a fitness trampoline, scoring points when the other team can't return the ball properly. It's a bit of a cross between volleyball, handball, and that old-school playground game, foursquare, with a hacky sack vibe.

Though roundnet was developed in the late 1980s, it started gaining traction after being rebranded by Spikeball in 2008. The 2012 formation of the Spikeball Roundnet Association (formerly the National Spikeball Association), along with a number of rule and gameplay standardizations by organizations like the United States Association of Roundnet (USAR) helped propel the sport into its place in the leisure/recreational arena. In recent years, social media has also introduced the game to many. It's casual enough, and easy enough to learn, to become a must-have for your next summer camping trip.