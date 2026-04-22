Everyone Owned It In The '80s – Why This Gorgeous Garden Feature Is Making A Comeback

Depending on your age, what you owned in the 1980s may have included boomboxes and Atari consoles, or it may have been a decorative garden arbor. Regardless of what you recall about the '80s — or whether you were even born yet — if you are into lawn and garden décor, you should know that arbors are making a comeback according to design experts. If you're looking for additional shade but don't have room for a pergola, a garden arbor, also called a garden arch, may be just what you need.

"In the 1970s and '80s, there was a big revival of Victorian taste: floral decor, lace, and ruffles," says Sarah Stafford Turner, architecture and design historian, and editorial board member for the Journal of Design History. If you've ever seen an episode of "Dynasty," it might give you some sense of the luxurious extremes of this design trend. "Outdoors, the Victorian revival translated into a resurgence of formal gardens, with plenty of hedges and arbors."

"The 'outdoor room' fad meant that lots of home gardeners invested in outdoor architecture, which included arbors as well as benches and gazebos," notes Turner. "Plus, the 1980s were a huge era for DIY home projects, which empowered a generation of independent-minded career women to tackle home projects themselves, including designing and installing their own home gardens."