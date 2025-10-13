How To Repurpose A Boombox Into A Retro-Style Planter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Carrying a boombox on your shoulder and blasting the latest banger was the ultimate way to get a party started in the 1980s. Times have definitely changed, but a boombox can still make a statement when your friends gather at your house — especially if you repurpose it into something a little quirky. Instead of using it to play cassette tapes or CDs, you can turn your boombox into an apartment for your plants. Small succulents and cacti tend to be happy in these retro accommodations, but you could also try this project with herbs or flowers. You might even want to give some '80s theming to the perfect hummingbird-friendly container garden. Or you could take the concept even further: Create a DIY hummingbird swing made with Walkman headphones or some other object from the era.

To make your boombox planter, you'll need to gather a few supplies. This includes a screwdriver to help you access the boombox's interior and a utility knife to cut away old wires and electronic components. You'll also want to track down some wood or plastic containers that fit inside spaces like the tape decks or CD holder. If you plan to use your planter outside, pick up some weatherproof paint or a waterproofing product such as Gorilla waterproof rubberized sealant spray. And you'll need a boombox, obviously. If you don't have an old one in your basement or attic, you're likely to find a treasure trove of options at thrift stores and garage sales.