How To Repurpose A Boombox Into A Retro-Style Planter
Carrying a boombox on your shoulder and blasting the latest banger was the ultimate way to get a party started in the 1980s. Times have definitely changed, but a boombox can still make a statement when your friends gather at your house — especially if you repurpose it into something a little quirky. Instead of using it to play cassette tapes or CDs, you can turn your boombox into an apartment for your plants. Small succulents and cacti tend to be happy in these retro accommodations, but you could also try this project with herbs or flowers. You might even want to give some '80s theming to the perfect hummingbird-friendly container garden. Or you could take the concept even further: Create a DIY hummingbird swing made with Walkman headphones or some other object from the era.
To make your boombox planter, you'll need to gather a few supplies. This includes a screwdriver to help you access the boombox's interior and a utility knife to cut away old wires and electronic components. You'll also want to track down some wood or plastic containers that fit inside spaces like the tape decks or CD holder. If you plan to use your planter outside, pick up some weatherproof paint or a waterproofing product such as Gorilla waterproof rubberized sealant spray. And you'll need a boombox, obviously. If you don't have an old one in your basement or attic, you're likely to find a treasure trove of options at thrift stores and garage sales.
Finishing touches for your boombox planter
Once you've removed the electronic parts, your boombox is basically a retro plastic container with built-in compartments. Check for old batteries and toss them responsibly as you clear out the rest of the parts, rust, and cobwebs. If you'll be using your planter outside, coat it in the waterproof sealant you picked up earlier. After this protectant has dried, line compartments for cassettes and CDs with sturdy plastic bags or plant-friendly containers. If you know how to direct sow seeds, this is the perfect project for growing new plants. Otherwise, fill each container with potting soil and pint-sized plants. Whichever path you choose, make sure to water the boombox's new residents soon after planting.
If you'd like the colors of your boombox planter to coordinate with those of your other garden decorations, you could paint it with a similar color palette instead of using a clear sealant. For an extra infusion of '80s flair, use gold, neon, or glow-in-the-dark paint like DecoArt Patio Paint 9-pack. If your boombox has an antenna, you can explore its aesthetic possibilities as well: This could be a climbing rail for a small vining plant or a pole for a tiny flag. Or, use it as a post for a sign honoring Prince, Run-DMC, or another musical legend who ruled the radio waves back in the '80s.