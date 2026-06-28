This Hot New Hydrangea Is Making A Splash In 2026
Hydrangeas are extremely popular with American gardeners. In fact, their popularity is continuing to rise, and planting hydrangeas is one of the top gardening trends once again this year. This is partially due to there being so many species, varieties, and cultivars from which to choose. One new option, the Spring Sizzle® panicle hydrangeas from First Editions, is making a splash in 2026. A new, specific cultivar of panicle (Hydrangea paniculata), this richly colored (and color changing!), early-blooming plant is already gaining traction in its first year available to the public for planting.
Each year at the Cultivate Trade Show in Columbus, Ohio, plant breeders introduce their new plants. At the show last summer, First Editions unveiled their most recent cultivar, the Spring Sizzle®. This hot new hydrangea originated in East Asia and is best known for its hardiness, sun tolerance, and massive, pyramid-shaped blooms. Panicle hydrangeas also tend to grow between 4 and 10 feet (some can even grow to 25 feet high), making them ideal for creating a hydrangea privacy hedge.
First Editions' Spring Sizzle® panicle hydrangea
If you are hoping for hydrangea blooms that last all summer long, panicles are a great option. First Editions' Spring Sizzle® panicle hydrangea takes things up another notch: This cultivar blooms earlier than most varieties of hydrangea and holds its blooms throughout summer. Not only that, but the blooms change color throughout the season. When they first emerge, the flowers are pure white. As the summer wears on, they transition to a rich, dark red or burgundy. This provides a dramatic contrast against the plant's deep green foliage. Spring Sizzle® is also bred with extra sturdy stems to prevent these busty blooms from flopping over. It grows up to 6 feet high and 5 feet wide, though some garden retailers report the bush can reach 10 feet.
This hot new cultivar has a fairly wide growing range, performing well in USDA hardiness zones 3 through 8. That means Spring Sizzle® can be successfully grown as a perennial throughout almost the entire Lower 48. It thrives in full sun, but can also grow partial shade and is drought tolerant. This is a big consideration when choosing the best type of hydrangea for your yard if you happen to live in one of the more arid regions of the country.