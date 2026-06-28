This Hot New Hydrangea Is Making A Splash In 2026

Hydrangeas are extremely popular with American gardeners. In fact, their popularity is continuing to rise, and planting hydrangeas is one of the top gardening trends once again this year. This is partially due to there being so many species, varieties, and cultivars from which to choose. One new option, the Spring Sizzle® panicle hydrangeas from First Editions, is making a splash in 2026. A new, specific cultivar of panicle (Hydrangea paniculata), this richly colored (and color changing!), early-blooming plant is already gaining traction in its first year available to the public for planting.

Each year at the Cultivate Trade Show in Columbus, Ohio, plant breeders introduce their new plants. At the show last summer, First Editions unveiled their most recent cultivar, the Spring Sizzle®. This hot new hydrangea originated in East Asia and is best known for its hardiness, sun tolerance, and massive, pyramid-shaped blooms. Panicle hydrangeas also tend to grow between 4 and 10 feet (some can even grow to 25 feet high), making them ideal for creating a hydrangea privacy hedge.