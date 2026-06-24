Don't Throw Out This Kitchen Scrap: DIY A Fertilizer Your Garden Will Love

Whether you're adding eggshells to your herb garden or banana peels to your compost, kitchen scraps can be an excellent source of nutrition for fledgling plants. But there's one potential garden resource that often gets poured straight down the drain: rice water. Rice water, in various forms, has become quite popular among gardeners looking for inexpensive, low-waste ways to support plant growth. While freshly drained rice water is an often overlooked fertilizer, there are additional secrets (and nutrients) to be gleaned from fermented rice water.

Supporters of using rice water in the garden claim that the starchy liquid helps nourish plants, improves soil health, and encourages beneficial microbial activity. Fermented rice water, in particular, has attracted attention because the fermentation process breaks up hard-to-use starches and can promote the growth of lactic acid bacteria, which may contribute to a healthier soil ecosystem by fending off diseases and counteracting mildew and mold growth.

Of course, separating concrete science from anecdotal evidence can be a challenge. While researchers have identified beneficial nutrients, carbohydrates, and other compounds in rice water, the scientific consensus on its effectiveness as a garden fertilizer remains limited. That is to say, rice water is not a proven miracle fertilizer, and it shouldn't be viewed as a replacement for proper soil management or balanced plant nutrition. Even so, many gardeners swear by this technique. And the beauty is, whether you're pouring it straight from the rinsing pot or fermenting it for a few days, making your own DIY fertilizer from rice water is an easy process you can start any night after dinner.