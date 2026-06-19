Why Do Carpenter Bees Hover?
Carpenter bees are considered to be among the most dangerous types of bees. This is actually more a result of the potential threat they pose to property than it is about inflicting pain on people. Although some carpenter bees can sting, they typically aren't aggressive towards people or animals — at least not in an attacking sort of way. They do, however, strike a menacing posture when hovering about, even invading personal space by hovering right in your face. So, if they aren't planning to attack, why do carpenter bees hover? There are a few reasons for their hovering, but the primary purpose of this behavior is to try an intimidate intruders.
Both male and female carpenter bees will hover. However, they both have different reasons for doing so. Additionally, male carpenter bees hover much more often than do females. So, odds are, if you see a hovering carpenter bee, it is a male. Male carpenter bees don't sting, nor do they bore holes. Both of those bad deeds, from a people perspective, are handled by the females. Males, on the other hand, are tasked with locating a good neighborhood for the new homesite. They are also in charge of guarding nests created by the females, as well as the pollen supply. While performing these duties, the males will hover. Especially if he sees you as a threat to his territory and mate.
Male carpenter bees do most, but not all, of the hovering
Once the male finds a site to create a nest, it will hover until the female arrives and begins boring into the selected wood. After she starts working, he begins guard duty, literally watching her back while she works. He continues to guard the completed nest once eggs are laid. He also guards other important aspects of the family business, such as the pollen-producing flowers within his claimed territory. All this means the males spend a good deal of their time hovering.
But they're not the only ones treading air: Female carpenter bees hover as well. However, they do so for a shorter spans and for different reasons. One reason females hover is to select the best place to actually bore a nest. Even though the male has picked the general area, it is up to the female to choose the exact location in a piece of wood. During construction of the hole, the females may briefly hover to survey her work. Another reason a female may hover briefly near the entrance of the nest is to get her bearings after moving into her new home. Basically she's just taking a look around to familiarize herself with the new surroundings so she can quickly make it back home when she ventures away from the nest.
If you prefer to not have a hovering carpenter bee in your face, as well as prevent costly damage from their nesting, the best strategy is to protect outdoor wooden fixtures and all exposed wood around your home. One natural tactic is to discourage carpenter bees using almond oil. If you do spot carpenter bee holes, seal them off immediately to prevent further damage.