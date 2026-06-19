Why Do Carpenter Bees Hover?

Once the male finds a site to create a nest, it will hover until the female arrives and begins boring into the selected wood. After she starts working, he begins guard duty, literally watching her back while she works. He continues to guard the completed nest once eggs are laid. He also guards other important aspects of the family business, such as the pollen-producing flowers within his claimed territory. All this means the males spend a good deal of their time hovering.

But they're not the only ones treading air: Female carpenter bees hover as well. However, they do so for a shorter spans and for different reasons. One reason females hover is to select the best place to actually bore a nest. Even though the male has picked the general area, it is up to the female to choose the exact location in a piece of wood. During construction of the hole, the females may briefly hover to survey her work. Another reason a female may hover briefly near the entrance of the nest is to get her bearings after moving into her new home. Basically she's just taking a look around to familiarize herself with the new surroundings so she can quickly make it back home when she ventures away from the nest.

If you prefer to not have a hovering carpenter bee in your face, as well as prevent costly damage from their nesting, the best strategy is to protect outdoor wooden fixtures and all exposed wood around your home. One natural tactic is to discourage carpenter bees using almond oil. If you do spot carpenter bee holes, seal them off immediately to prevent further damage.