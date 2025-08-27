A Must-Try Method That'll Protect Your Outdoor Wooden Fixtures From Carpenter Bees

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wooden decks are updates that can add serious value to homes, unless that are unsightly and structurally unsound. While no one intentionally builds a wooden deck that way, it can certainly become so if carpenter bees are allowed to have their way. Although they're name makes them sound like happy little helpers, carpenter bees are actually a dangerous type of bee that can deliver painful stings to humans and destroy anything made of wood, including decks and outdoor furnishings. Luckily, you can prevent this from happening by choosing the right kind of wood and using paints and/or sealants to protect them.

Carpenter bees damage wood by burrowing and tunneling their way throughout the lumber. While the entry holes may be unsightly, it is the labyrinth of unseen tunnels that degrades the structural integrity of the wood. It is typically easy to spot the signs of active carpenter bees. One clue is holes that are so perfectly round, they may initially appear to be made with a drill bit. Also look for sawdust on the ground near the wood and a buzzing sound emanating from within the wood.

Should you see any of these signs, it is necessary to use a pesticide, such as BioAdvanced foam termite and carpenter bee killer plus, before plugging the holes with a section of dowel rod and/or wood putty to prevent more carpenter bees from resuming the destruction. However, the best bet is to take steps to prevent carpenter bees from attacking your outdoor wooden fixtures in the first place.