Transform An Old Bathtub Into Chic Garden Furniture
Whether you're turning wood pallets into an outdoor bar or transforming extra fencing into plant trellis stands, upcycling projects can add major personality to a garden while keeping materials out of the landfill, giving them second lives. One unexpected DIY that some gardeners are loving involves converting an old bathtub into chic garden furniture. It's a transformation that adds elegant, rustic, or whimsical vibes ranging to any open space.
At first glance, an outdated bathtub may seem like little more than bulky renovation waste, and plopping it in your garden might feel a bit clumsy. But established DIYers have discovered these durable fixtures can be transformed into eye-catching outdoor benches, chairs, and conversation pieces with just a few modifications. By hacking away a section of the tub, slapping on a fresh coat of paint, and adding comfortable seating, an old bathtub can become a surprisingly functional piece of furniture.
The appeal of this DIY is more than just a novelty: Bathtubs are built to withstand years of moisture and heavy use, making them perfect as outdoor furniture. Their curved shapes provide a distinctive look. Whether you're placing a custom bathtub-turned-bench among flower beds, positioned on a patio, or using it as a focal point in a low-maintenance backyard oasis, this inexpensive upcycle can bring character and sustainability to any outdoor space, with a little creativity and some basic DIY skills.
Build your own one-of-a-kind garden bench
Creating a garden bench from an old bathtub may look like an advanced project, but with the right tools and a bit of elbow grease, it can be completed over a long weekend. To begin, you'll need to find a suitable bathtub. Cast-iron and steel tubs tend to be the most durable, though acrylic models should have no trouble standing up to the elements. Fiberglass can be difficult to cut and reuse, as can cast polymer plastics; plus they don't offer the same visual appeal. Regardless, you'll want to thoroughly clean the tub and inspect it for cracks, rust, or other damage that could affect stability before diving in.
From there, decide how much of the tub you want to remove to create the seating area. One option is to cut away most of one side of the bathtub, leaving the other side intact to serve as a built-in backrest. Carefully mark the section you plan to remove with a marker or some painter's tape, and start hacking away with an angle grinder, reciprocating saw, or other heavy-duty metal cutting tool. Remember to don protective eyewear, gloves, and possibly hearing protection to protect yourself from any dust and sharp edges.
Once your tub is cut to size, and the jagged edges have been filed down, consider sanding the exterior and applying a weather-resistant primer and paint. Many DIYers opt for bold, glossy colors to create a statement piece here, though some prefer neutral tones that blend into the garden landscape. Once the paint dries, you can begin adding comfort and functionality to the bench. This could range from installing a wooden seat to employing several outdoor cushions designed to survive the rain. You can complete the look by surrounding the bench with cleverly shaped DIY potted plants, decorative lighting, or festive flowers.
Get extra creative with your materials
One of the biggest advantages of a bathtub garden bench is that it can be customized to match virtually any outdoor aesthetic. Whether you're working with a vintage antique fixture or a more modern design, the finished piece can become the focal point of your garden. If you're going for a cottage garden, for instance, consider preserving the character and comfort of an antique clawfoot tub. A distressed paint finish, floral outdoor cushions, and surrounding wildflowers help create a charming, storybook-inspired retreat. Positioning the bench beneath a tree or near a winding garden path can make it feel like a hidden reading nook, tucked away from the rest of the yard.
If your goal is to make a bold statement, a bright, flashy paint job can transform that old tub into functional garden art. Shades of turquoise, yellow, or coral add energy and personality to your outdoor space, especially when coordinated with nearby planters or outdoor rugs. Alternatively, you can add color and create conversation by covering the outside with colorful mosaic pieces made from broken pottery or dishes. For a more sophisticated appearance, choose neutral paint colors, stained-wood trim, and pair the bench with modern accessories. Black, white, or muted earth tones can help the piece blend seamlessly into contemporary landscaping. Setting the piece among decorative gravel pathways can upgrade the area, turning it into a welcoming outdoor lounge.
Some DIYers even update their bathtub bench seasonally, adorning their creation with Halloween, Christmas, and Easter accoutrement. With a bit of thoughtful styling and placement, your repurposed bathtub can become one of the most memorable and conversation-worthy features in your garden.