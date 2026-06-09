Transform An Old Bathtub Into Chic Garden Furniture

Creating a garden bench from an old bathtub may look like an advanced project, but with the right tools and a bit of elbow grease, it can be completed over a long weekend. To begin, you'll need to find a suitable bathtub. Cast-iron and steel tubs tend to be the most durable, though acrylic models should have no trouble standing up to the elements. Fiberglass can be difficult to cut and reuse, as can cast polymer plastics; plus they don't offer the same visual appeal. Regardless, you'll want to thoroughly clean the tub and inspect it for cracks, rust, or other damage that could affect stability before diving in.

From there, decide how much of the tub you want to remove to create the seating area. One option is to cut away most of one side of the bathtub, leaving the other side intact to serve as a built-in backrest. Carefully mark the section you plan to remove with a marker or some painter's tape, and start hacking away with an angle grinder, reciprocating saw, or other heavy-duty metal cutting tool. Remember to don protective eyewear, gloves, and possibly hearing protection to protect yourself from any dust and sharp edges.

Once your tub is cut to size, and the jagged edges have been filed down, consider sanding the exterior and applying a weather-resistant primer and paint. Many DIYers opt for bold, glossy colors to create a statement piece here, though some prefer neutral tones that blend into the garden landscape. Once the paint dries, you can begin adding comfort and functionality to the bench. This could range from installing a wooden seat to employing several outdoor cushions designed to survive the rain. You can complete the look by surrounding the bench with cleverly shaped DIY potted plants, decorative lighting, or festive flowers.