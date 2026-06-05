Outdoor IKEA Finds We're Excited About In June 2026
Now that June is here, the sun is shining, and we're preparing for another bountiful summer, you're probably looking forward to helping your garden thrive or just spending some time outdoors. Whether that means tending to your plants, performing lawn maintenance, or hanging out with friends, your yard might be in need of some fresh new finds. IKEA is something of a one-stop shop for outdoor furniture, gardening supplies, and other exciting new outdoor toys perfect for a seasonal refresh. Bearing that in mind, June is the ideal time to fill your cart and get your outdoor spaces ready for the summer.
One of the exciting new arrivals from IKEA is the VITTSKÄR plastic rattan armchair, which retails for $200. This durable, weather-resistant chair can be used for deck seating, or for placed in the garden amongst your favorite flowers. The VITTSKÄR set is designed to be mixed and matched, so you can buy several of the same armchair, or combine one with a corresponding table and three-seat modular sofa. Per IKEA's product details, this chair "is made of easy-care materials," and features "a deep seat for lounging." this means you can throw on a coordinating FRÖSÖN/DUVHOLMEN chair pad, and still have plenty of room to relax. The chair (and the rest of the range) is so new it doesn't have meaningful customer reviews yet, so it may be worth checking out in person before you buy.
An IKEA find to jumpstart your garden
IKEA also offers gardening gear, such as a DOFTRIPS plant starter set. This item is a miniature greenhouse with a clear dome covering, allowing you to germinate small plants or herbs. In fact, June is the perfect time to start seeds for autumn planting, like lettuce, broccoli, or a second wave of summer flowers. The handful of customer reviews (4.8 stars out of 5) note that the DOFTRIPS plant starter pod is a good way to get children looking involved in gardening and they praise the powder-coated steel trays, anticipating longevity plastic can't offer. Clocking in at about $15, it's competitive with, or cheaper than, similar starter sets at Amazon or Home Depot. If you've got additional cash on hand, check out other gardening accoutrement in the DOFTRIPS collection such as watering cans, trellises, and soil scoops.
Whether you're looking to start a charming, budget-friendly herb garden on a balcony or porch, or you're hoping to propagate plants from last year's seed harvests, this could be an ideal way to keep the garden thriving during the dog days of summer and into fall. You could double up on your IKEA investment by transplanting new herbs to a colorful DOFTRIPS plant pot.
Cookout in style with this IKEA BBQ kitchen find
If you're looking for a flashy statement piece this summer, and you've got the cash, it might be worth checking out IKEA's new BÅTSKÄR outdoor barbecue kitchen. This grill and bar table combination will run you $1,974 before delivery, but it's a complete setup for anyone looking to upgrade their Fourth of July festivities. The entire apparatus is actually made up of a combination of several items in the BÅTSKÄR collection, including a gas grill with a side burner, an open kitchen shelving unit, and a bar table which can be used for seasoning and meal prep, all crafted from combinations of stainless and galvanized steel. The item description claims that the outdoor kitchen "combines the practical and robust functions of a professional restaurant kitchen with the neat lines and stylish details of a regular indoor kitchen."
Obviously, this gas grill combo is a much larger purchase than a single chair or a set of gardening tools, so it's not for everyone. Still, the grill itself touts nothing but 4 and 5 star reviews (4.7 stars), with purchasers highlighting its sturdiness, ease of use, and simple construction. If you're not ready to go all in on the outdoor barbecue kitchen, you could always outfit your current barbecue setup with accessories, like the new GRILLTIDER 3-piece BBQ tool set, featuring beechwood-handled steel tongs, spatula, and serrated grill knife. Plus, you can always DIY a stylish grilling station until you're ready to pull the trigger on this major investment.