Outdoor IKEA Finds We're Excited About In June 2026

Now that June is here, the sun is shining, and we're preparing for another bountiful summer, you're probably looking forward to helping your garden thrive or just spending some time outdoors. Whether that means tending to your plants, performing lawn maintenance, or hanging out with friends, your yard might be in need of some fresh new finds. IKEA is something of a one-stop shop for outdoor furniture, gardening supplies, and other exciting new outdoor toys perfect for a seasonal refresh. Bearing that in mind, June is the ideal time to fill your cart and get your outdoor spaces ready for the summer.

One of the exciting new arrivals from IKEA is the VITTSKÄR plastic rattan armchair, which retails for $200. This durable, weather-resistant chair can be used for deck seating, or for placed in the garden amongst your favorite flowers. The VITTSKÄR set is designed to be mixed and matched, so you can buy several of the same armchair, or combine one with a corresponding table and three-seat modular sofa. Per IKEA's product details, this chair "is made of easy-care materials," and features "a deep seat for lounging." this means you can throw on a coordinating FRÖSÖN/DUVHOLMEN chair pad, and still have plenty of room to relax. The chair (and the rest of the range) is so new it doesn't have meaningful customer reviews yet, so it may be worth checking out in person before you buy.