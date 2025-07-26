DIY A Stylish Grilling Station For Your Backyard With Leftover Cinder Blocks

Throughout the summer and on plenty of warm days after that, we love to grill. You have a good-looking grill and love to cook out, but often find yourself without enough space to work. Most grills come with side shelves, or a place to store utensils and other accouterments, but there's never enough space. It seems you always have to run back to the kitchen for plates, seasoning, or to prep food going on and coming off the heat. The solution is to make a handy, spacious grill station. If you've got a bunch of cinder blocks piled somewhere, you're halfway there.

Before you start, it's good to know how much it costs to add an outdoor kitchen to your backyard. The answer can be "a lot." However, you can save money and time by using cinder blocks as your building material. They are inexpensive and readily available. They're also sturdy, reliable, easy to work with, and you can build your station without mortar by doing what's called dry stacking. This makes the project even more affordable and much faster to complete. You can find cinder blocks at any home improvement store. The standard 8 x 8 x 16-inch block is easy to come by, but depending on your design, you may need half blocks or narrow strips to fill in. All of which can be had for under $3 a piece. If your design requires an unusual size, you can trim blocks or bricks with an angle grinder and concrete chisel and hammer or cut the block to size using a circular saw and a cement cutting blade. The best thing about this DIY is you can make it as large or as small, and as complex or simple as you want.