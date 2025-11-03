Create A Charming, Budget-Friendly Herb Garden Using Mini Buckets
Growing your own herb garden has many benefits, more than just saving money at the grocery store. That is a significant upside, though, and now you can save money on building your own cute herb garden with Lowe's Mini Buckets, as well. At just $1.98 each, you can buy one for every herb you want to plant. Once you drill a few holes in the bottom of the buckets for drainage, they make great, small, and versatile plant pots. You can even paint the exterior of the buckets however you like after a bit of scuffing and priming, creating your own herb garden artwork.
The first method of building an herb garden with the microbuckets is to place them on the ground in whatever configuration you may like. If you wish, you can spread them around your garden, or keep them close to each other. You will want to ensure the plants are arranged in a manner that allows them the necessary access to light, ensuring you have researched properly how much sunlight each herb needs. You also should make sure they are in an easily accessible place for you to water and harvest them.
Hanging your mini bucket garden herb garden and what to put in it
If you want to arrange your mini bucket herb garden in a way that can save you some space and be visually appealing, you can hang the buckets by the handles. If you have a suitable wall or fence that can take several nails, you can hang the buckets with herbs there in whichever way you like. Additionally, if you are feeling extra crafty, you can build your own wooden frame to hang your mini bucket herb garden. If you choose to make your own frame, you can customize it to suit the exact number of herbs you want to hang.
If you are trying to decide which herbs you want to plant, common cooking herbs that are easy to grow include basil, thyme, oregano, cilantro, and rosemary, which is the aromatic kitchen herb that will keep bugs out of your garden. If you plant dill, fennel, and parsley, cardinals will flock to your garden. For purposes outside the kitchen, there are 20 medicinal plants you can grow in your mini bucket herb garden.