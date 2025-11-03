Create A Charming, Budget-Friendly Herb Garden Using Mini Buckets

Growing your own herb garden has many benefits, more than just saving money at the grocery store. That is a significant upside, though, and now you can save money on building your own cute herb garden with Lowe's Mini Buckets, as well. At just $1.98 each, you can buy one for every herb you want to plant. Once you drill a few holes in the bottom of the buckets for drainage, they make great, small, and versatile plant pots. You can even paint the exterior of the buckets however you like after a bit of scuffing and priming, creating your own herb garden artwork.

The first method of building an herb garden with the microbuckets is to place them on the ground in whatever configuration you may like. If you wish, you can spread them around your garden, or keep them close to each other. You will want to ensure the plants are arranged in a manner that allows them the necessary access to light, ensuring you have researched properly how much sunlight each herb needs. You also should make sure they are in an easily accessible place for you to water and harvest them.