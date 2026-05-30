Exciting Harbor Freight Finds To Check Out In June 2026
June means warmer weather and plenty of sunshine. For many, it also means it's time to get back into home projects, lawn maintenance, and tending gardens. With the return of yard work and to-do lists often comes the need — or want — for new tools, toys, and implements. With that in mind, now is the time to check out some exciting new finds at Harbor Freight available this June.
One timely new arrival is the Bauer 20V Cordless, 4-gallon backpack chemical sprayer. Given that summer could be touted as the start of sprayer season, this one got here just in time. Unlike Harbor Freight's budget-friendly handheld sprayer, this model is worn like a backpack and is battery-powered, making it more efficient when applying fertilizer, weed control, or pest control over a large area or long period of time. With its 4-gallon tank, it allows you to cover large areas without frequent refills. Since the battery can deliver 40 gallons on a single charge, you can completely refill the sprayer up to 10 times before needing a recharge.
Since it's so new, this sprayer doesn't have a ton of customer reviews yet. However, it has garnered 4.6 out of 5 stars (currently only one review is lower than 4 stars). Most customers have touted its efficiency thanks to both the carrying capacity and the spray area, which can be adjusted to cover up to 15 feet. Others praise the consistency which a battery-powered sprayer offers over a hand-pump version. With the unit coming in at just under $100, most reviewers also consider it a value, especially when factoring in time saved on refills.
Other new Harbor Freight finds to help with yard work
Another exciting new arrival, albeit with a heftier price tag, is the Atlas 80V brushless/cordless dual-port backpack blower kit. A quality blower can serve valuable purposes practically year-round: It can clear grass clippings from sidewalks and patios in spring and summer, as well as leaves in the fall. During winter, a leaf blower is the clever hack that makes snow removal easier. Judging by the handful of reviews (4.7 stars) that have been written since this product landed at Harbor Freight, customers feel the $500 price tag for this blower kit is justified — many praise its long battery life and consider it a good value.
The blower delivers up to 190 mph of air power, and features a mounted control with variable speed trigger, cruise control lever, and turbo boost trigger. It also has a padded waist belt and straps to help evenly distribute the 15-pound machine's weight. The kit sold at Harbor Freight come with a pair of 80V Lithium-ion batteries and a rapid charger. Since many communities are banning noisy gas landscaping gear, battery power might be the way to go.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, cost-wise, is the Pittsburgh 16-quart oil container with drain pan, which falls into the under-$20 category. A sealable, reusable oil container is exceptionally convenient when it comes time to change your lawn mower oil, as it provides both a receptacle to neatly drain oil into and a way to store it and safely transport it to the disposal station. Speaking of mowers, if you've noticed signs its time to sharpen your mower blades, and other garden implements, you may want to consider another new, under-$20 item: A 10-pack of Bauer 4.5-inch, 24-grit metal grinding wheels.