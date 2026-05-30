Exciting Harbor Freight Finds To Check Out In June 2026

June means warmer weather and plenty of sunshine. For many, it also means it's time to get back into home projects, lawn maintenance, and tending gardens. With the return of yard work and to-do lists often comes the need — or want — for new tools, toys, and implements. With that in mind, now is the time to check out some exciting new finds at Harbor Freight available this June.

One timely new arrival is the Bauer 20V Cordless, 4-gallon backpack chemical sprayer. Given that summer could be touted as the start of sprayer season, this one got here just in time. Unlike Harbor Freight's budget-friendly handheld sprayer, this model is worn like a backpack and is battery-powered, making it more efficient when applying fertilizer, weed control, or pest control over a large area or long period of time. With its 4-gallon tank, it allows you to cover large areas without frequent refills. Since the battery can deliver 40 gallons on a single charge, you can completely refill the sprayer up to 10 times before needing a recharge.

Since it's so new, this sprayer doesn't have a ton of customer reviews yet. However, it has garnered 4.6 out of 5 stars (currently only one review is lower than 4 stars). Most customers have touted its efficiency thanks to both the carrying capacity and the spray area, which can be adjusted to cover up to 15 feet. Others praise the consistency which a battery-powered sprayer offers over a hand-pump version. With the unit coming in at just under $100, most reviewers also consider it a value, especially when factoring in time saved on refills.