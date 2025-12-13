Is Harbor Freight's Budget-Friendly Weed Sprayer Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say
Weed control is a part of routine lawn care that may not be thrilling but is necessary to keep weeds under control. There are many ways to attack weeds, from using a must-try removal tip that'll prevent weeds from taking over your lawn to avoiding common mistakes that will make getting rid of weeds in your gravel easier. Having the right tools for taking care of weeds can make the job a lot easier and more effective. One tool that makes killing weeds much easier is a weed sprayer. If you want an easy to use, effective sprayer, consider the Greenwood 1.25 gallon Home and Garden Sprayer at Harbor Freight. Priced at only $13.99, this sprayer offers a very inexpensive option for taking care of the weeds in your yard.
You can do a lot more than just control weeds with this sprayer. You can fertilize your flowers, vegetables, and lawn, water plants, control the weeds anywhere in your yard and garden, spray for pests, and even apply sealers. The durable tank is made from polyethylene and features a shoulder strap that makes it easy to carry while you're spraying. Filling the pump sprayer is convenient and efficient thanks to the funnel top that helps prevent unnecessary spills. The 4-foot hose is a comfortable length so you can reach the weeds or plants and not have to bend over and put strain on your back. The trigger offers a lock-on option so you can use a continuous spray and not have to hold the trigger down manually the whole time.
What users say about the Greenwood 1.25 gallon home and garden sprayer
The 4.1 star rating the Greenwood pump sprayer has comes from more than 2,860 users as of this writing, with over 2,200 of them leaving reviews of 4 or more stars. The affordable price is at the top of the list of what users love about this product. Also in the lineup includes ease of use, a great value, and the quality of the sprayer. As Fred V says, "A very nice sprayer. Does the job great. I am very impressed with the sprayer. Very good quality." Dee was looking for a lightweight portable sprayer for spraying for bugs around her RV. She notes, "Size is great to store after use, simple to use, easy to carry. Would definitely recommend even to homeowners." Larry calls the Greenwood, 'Greatwood' and says, "A great value, more durable than some models, components handle harsh liquids very well."
There are some unhappy users, however, such as Rick, that used it to spray wood sealer and was not impressed. There was also another user that received a defective sprayer upon arrival. The biggest complaint among the unhappy users seems to be with pressure. Whether you are trying to keep weeds at bay when working with tricky patio materials or taking care of the weeds that crop up in your lawn, based on the majority of the reviews, the Greenwood Home and Garden sprayer is an option to consider and more than 82% of users would recommend getting it for your spraying needs.