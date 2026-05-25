Prevent Weeds In Your Gravel With This Affordable Solution

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Nothing looks more unkempt than weeds sprouting throughout a gravel-covered area in your yard, garden, or driveway. But keeping weeds out of gravel areas can be a real pain, especially once they're established. So prevention is the key. With that in mind, there are a few things to know before using gravel in your next landscaping project, such as what can be done during the installation process to prevent weeds sprouting through the gravel later. Whether you're laying down a driveway or creating a no-mow yard, one affordable solution to this problem is laying down thick, black plastic sheeting under your bed of gravel.

Laying a sheet of black plastic as a weed barrier beneath gravel is simple enough, if you do it during installation. Once you've cleared and leveled the area in which you intend to place the gravel and laid down the subgrade, simply roll the plastic sheeting across the space. If more than one sheet is required, overlap sheets one or more feet to avoid gaps. Pin the sheets in place with stakes, spreading gravel on top. If you already have a gravel area established and want to place a weed barrier beneath, you will need to remove the top layer of gravel, lay the plastic down, then reinstall the gravel.

This process is essentially the same as it is to install landscaping fabric or any other weed barrier. So, why use plastic sheeting? For one, it is often cheaper: A 4-foot by 100-foot roll of Vigoro landscape fabric is about $60 at Home Depot, while an 8-foot by 100-foot roll of Husky black plastic sheeting runs about $33. If affordability is your main concern, plastic is the way to go. Secondly, it is actually more effective at preventing weeds than woven or permeable fabrics, blocking weeds completely.