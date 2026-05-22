Goodbye Traditional Hiking Boots: This Comfortable Sneaker Is Taking Over

For years, hiking boots have been the gold standard for activities along the trail. With a great pair of hiking boots, you're equipped to handle even the roughest terrain. Still, hiking boots can sometimes be too heavy and stiff, weighing down light packers and long-distance runners. In recent years, many hikers have made the pivot to an increasingly popular style of footwear: trail runners. Trail runners are ultra-light sneakers generally designed with off-road running in mind, providing a flexible build with plenty of grip and durability for rocky paths, dirt trails, and muddy conditions. According to market research firm Grand View Research, in the U.S. trail runnings shoes were $2.31 billion industry in 2023 and are expected to see continuing 7.2% compound annual growth rate through at least 2030.

One of the key differences between trail runners and hiking boots is weight. Even a lightweight pair of hiking boots can run about 3 ½ pounds. Trail runners, conversely, are built light enough (often well under a pound) to help reduce fatigue and allow for more natural long-distance movement. In addition the flexible, breathable, and often waterproof materials used in these shoes help keep your feet cool and dry.

Needless to say, trail runners are popular with a specific type of very active outdoor aficionado, but lately, their popularity has extended to casual hikers. Still, their rise has not made hiking boots obsolete, since many hikers still prefer the support and strength of the classic boot. As more outdoor enthusiasts take to bucket list-worthy national parks, mountains, and trails around the world, it's important to weigh your options and work out which kind of sneaker makes the most sense to suit your needs.