Dick's Sporting Goods' Best Trail Running Shoe, According To Reviews
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Trail runners are lightweight hiking shoes that are responsive, offer good traction, and are supportive without being heavy or clunky. They're not perfect for every trail: If you're looking for more support, like for rugged backpacking, this best hiking shoe of 2026 might be a better fit. But when it comes to trail running shoes, the best version sold at Dick's Sporting Goods is the Brooks Cascadia 19. Reviews of both men's and women's Gore-Tex waterproof models and of the mesh breathable-upper models rate the various Cascadia 19 options between 4.3 to 4.5 stars and share a common theme: The shoe is a safe bet for stability, traction, and comfort. It's good for long days on moderate, well-maintained trails, but it isn't the most aggressive in design or cushioning. In general, it perform well on many types of terrain.
Angelac reviewed the women's waterproof model on Dick's website and said, "I typically wear these for trail running, but have been wearing them on messy winter roads, and they are wonderful! Great grip and dry feet. I am so pleased with these sneakers." Outdoor gear analyst for CleverHiker, Ian Krammer, who tested over 30 pairs of trail runners, agreed: "Thanks to plush foam midsoles, a supportive midfoot arch, and breathable mesh uppers, the Cascadia 19 delivers excellent comfort right out of the box with virtually no break-in time," and considers it a budget-friendly option as well. Of course, it's best practice to try on shoes before buying and breaking them in with short hikes become committing them to longer trail runs or hikes, regardless of reviews.
Why the shoe might not fit
Lower-star reviews remind shoppers that the best shoe is one that fits their shape, goals, and budget. It's a good idea to try the Cascadias on to see how they match your foot shape. In fact, they may need adjustments with custom insoles depending on your foot shape. Kellyj — who gave the women's waterproof shoe 3 stars — warned, "They are comfortable for the most part, but my semi-high arches were not at all supported, which led to excess pressure on the rest of my foot, so for long-distance running or all-day wear, they don't hold up for me...I like them more for short-term use."
Other disappointed reviews come in from longtime Brooks Cascadia fans who are annoyed by changes Brooks made from a previous generation (Cascadia 19s are the 19th iteration with the Cascadia 1 launching in 2004). Anthonyk (2 stars for the men's mesh model) said, "For many of its iterations, the Cascadia trail runner was a perfect fit for me in a 14 2E Wide. It was the old reliable I could always count on. The quality of the shoe lives on, but the toe bed has been severely narrowed to the point my large toe will cramp after only a few minutes of wear around the house." Durability is also a concern with customer reviews noting signs of wear early on. Estebann gave the shoe 3 stars and said, "after 19km on technical terrain, there are already signs of wear and tear on the lugs of the sole, and the toe box is starting to break apart without having hit any rocks." And we agree that picking the right hiking shoe for wet weather and rough terrain might beg a shoe other than the Brooks Cascadia.
Methodology
The author is an editor at CleverHiker where she reads many reviews and ratings on trail running shoes, including the Brooks Cascadia 19, which is on the site's best trail runner list. We cross-checked professional gear analyst reviews with Dicks Sporting Goods customers, from longtime Brooks Cascadia fans to first-time buyers. We looked for reviews that indicated they were worn on different kinds of terrain and in different conditions to get a comprehensive use-case review. We looked at both men's and women's reviews and the GTX (waterproof version) and the breathable mesh-upper version. The results pointed to the Brooks Cascadia as a fantastic generalist pair for beginner to intermediate trail running that's still comfortable enough for long-distance trail running and hiking.