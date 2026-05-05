Dick's Sporting Goods' Best Trail Running Shoe, According To Reviews

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Trail runners are lightweight hiking shoes that are responsive, offer good traction, and are supportive without being heavy or clunky. They're not perfect for every trail: If you're looking for more support, like for rugged backpacking, this best hiking shoe of 2026 might be a better fit. But when it comes to trail running shoes, the best version sold at Dick's Sporting Goods is the Brooks Cascadia 19. Reviews of both men's and women's Gore-Tex waterproof models and of the mesh breathable-upper models rate the various Cascadia 19 options between 4.3 to 4.5 stars and share a common theme: The shoe is a safe bet for stability, traction, and comfort. It's good for long days on moderate, well-maintained trails, but it isn't the most aggressive in design or cushioning. In general, it perform well on many types of terrain.

Angelac reviewed the women's waterproof model on Dick's website and said, "I typically wear these for trail running, but have been wearing them on messy winter roads, and they are wonderful! Great grip and dry feet. I am so pleased with these sneakers." Outdoor gear analyst for CleverHiker, Ian Krammer, who tested over 30 pairs of trail runners, agreed: "Thanks to plush foam midsoles, a supportive midfoot arch, and breathable mesh uppers, the Cascadia 19 delivers excellent comfort right out of the box with virtually no break-in time," and considers it a budget-friendly option as well. Of course, it's best practice to try on shoes before buying and breaking them in with short hikes become committing them to longer trail runs or hikes, regardless of reviews.