Amazon's Popular Hiking Boot That Buyers Can't Stop Raving About
Choosing footwear for hiking is an important decision, as wearing the wrong hiking shoes is more dangerous than you think. As with just about any activity that involves walking or running, the shoe or boot you wear should be able to tackle the tasks at hand. Wearing flip flops to play an intense game of basketball or football would almost certainly result in injury, and wearing the wrong shoes while trekking uneven terrain could also cause harm to your feet or ankles. One hiking boot that gets high praise from users for its durability, comfort, and weight is the Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GTX.
This hiking boot gets a cumulative 4.1 stars from 248 product ratings on Amazon for its women's ebony, mocha mousse, and almond cream-colored version. When it comes to 5-star reviews, 67% of reviewers thought the boots were worthy of this rating, and only 14% gave it under 3 stars. The boots are currently on sale for around $150 to $180 on Amazon. Prices vary by size and color for both women's and men's versions. According to product specifications, this mid-height hiking boot is designed to offer the "agility of a trail-running shoe with the stability and grip needed for technical hikes." Since they are made with GORE-TEX technology, they are waterproof, and they might be worth consideration when you're trying to figure out how to select the best hiking boots for a wet hike.
What users say about the Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GTX hiking boot
The feature mentioned the most in the 5-star reviews is the comfort. Many noted that there is virtually no break-in period and that the boots are comfortable over various terrains, even when hiking through bogs, water, and mud. Users mentioned that the shoes are both lightweight and waterproof, which are welcome features on long hikes. Several users also mentioned a wide toe box, which they felt made the boots even more comfortable. Reviewers are divided over whether the boots run true to size or if they run large; "too big" was the main complaint from those giving the boots 3 stars.
The toe caps on the boots offer toes some protection against rocks, and the cushioned area around the ankles could help prevent rolling your foot on uneven terrain. A couple of reviewers mentioned that the shoelace hook at the top of the boot could snag the lace on the opposite boot as you walk, causing a fall. The majority of users didn't note this issue, though. To ensure this is not an issue for you, it may be a good idea to walk around your home and yard a bit before wearing these boots on a hike.
YouTuber Zag Magers tested the boots on a long, warm-weather hike and noted that his feet felt hot, and wondered about whether a waterproof GORE-TEX boot was suitable for hot weather.GORE-TEX is designed to be waterproof, yet breathable enough to let moisture and sweat evaporate, though. For hiking in hot conditions, a non-waterproof boot may be a better option if your feet regularly get hot or sweaty during hikes. It's always best to test your gear, including your footwear, ahead of time to avoid massive hiking mistakes.