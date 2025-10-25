Amazon's Popular Hiking Boot That Buyers Can't Stop Raving About

The feature mentioned the most in the 5-star reviews is the comfort. Many noted that there is virtually no break-in period and that the boots are comfortable over various terrains, even when hiking through bogs, water, and mud. Users mentioned that the shoes are both lightweight and waterproof, which are welcome features on long hikes. Several users also mentioned a wide toe box, which they felt made the boots even more comfortable. Reviewers are divided over whether the boots run true to size or if they run large; "too big" was the main complaint from those giving the boots 3 stars.

The toe caps on the boots offer toes some protection against rocks, and the cushioned area around the ankles could help prevent rolling your foot on uneven terrain. A couple of reviewers mentioned that the shoelace hook at the top of the boot could snag the lace on the opposite boot as you walk, causing a fall. The majority of users didn't note this issue, though. To ensure this is not an issue for you, it may be a good idea to walk around your home and yard a bit before wearing these boots on a hike.

YouTuber Zag Magers tested the boots on a long, warm-weather hike and noted that his feet felt hot, and wondered about whether a waterproof GORE-TEX boot was suitable for hot weather.GORE-TEX is designed to be waterproof, yet breathable enough to let moisture and sweat evaporate, though. For hiking in hot conditions, a non-waterproof boot may be a better option if your feet regularly get hot or sweaty during hikes. It's always best to test your gear, including your footwear, ahead of time to avoid massive hiking mistakes.