How Much Hiking The AT Really Costs In 2026

The Appalachian Trail (AT) is the OG of American thru-hikes, rich in history, biodiversity and rolling vistas that draw ambitious hikers seeking a physical and mental challenge. For 2026, we estimate that the average AT thru-hiker will spend about $3.70 per mile. This is up from an accepted rough estimate of $2 per mile — or even less, if you were super minimalist — about a decade ago. We calculated the 2026 spend based on a 2024 AT thru-hiker survey from Trek and a 2025 estimate from Appalachian Trail Travel Guide, penciling in bumps for inflation, the uptick from tariffs affecting backpacking gear, and rising food and lodging costs. The AT is about 2,190 miles, so a safe middle-of-the-road budget would run upwards of $8,100. It takes roughly 5 to 6 months to hike the "long green tunnel" from Georgia to Maine, so budgeting is critical to cover an extended, unpaid vacation, unexpected snafus, and side quests.

Recent surveys by Trek show that most Appalachian Trail hikers now spend between $1,000 and $3,000 on gear, which might sound like a lot, but lightweight trail running shoes are only good for about 300-500 miles. That's about 4 pairs of shoes for the whole trek. Altogether, the most commonly reported total spending in 2024 was $10,500, which means 2026 spending will be higher.

Every hiker has a different budget, depending on how much you saved up, your hiking pace, how frugal you are in town, and how dialed in your gear is already. For every thru-hiker however, the biggest potential for a budget blowup is time spent in town. The shift from remote lean-tos and tent-living to cozy accommodations, fresh food, and restaurant yumminess is hard to resist after days of travel on foot.