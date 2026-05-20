Customers Rank These Push Lawn Mowers The Best In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've noticed signs it's time to replace your lawn mower, you are likely wanting a model that provides excellent performance for years to come without breaking the bank. One of the ways to make sure you are getting a quality piece of equipment as well as a good value is to hear from the people who actually own and use those machines. With that in mind, we looked to see which push mowers customers ranked the best for 2026.

Rotary push mowers (think regular old lawn mowers) are among the simplest type of mechanical lawn mowers. However, they are often the best choice for small yards and trim work on larger lawns, as they can maneuver well in tight spaces. They are also typically less expensive and take less space to store than options like self-propelled, zero turn, or riding mowers. They are available in gas, and corded or battery-powered electric models.

Gas-powered models are the traditional choice for many with small yards, as they are often thought to be more durable, as well as more powerful. With that in mind, the top=ranked push mower in 2026, according to Lowe's customers, is the SENIX 20. This simple lawn machine has plenty of power thanks to its 144cc gas-powered engine. It has a 20-inch cutting width — great for smaller yards — and can be adjusted to three height positions. Its average customer review rating ranged from a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5 at Lowe's to a 4.0 at Walmart, with most reviewers praising it as a great value. Several also rate it highly for its reliability and power. So, while this basic push mower model may be short on features, users find it long on performance and durability at a good price.