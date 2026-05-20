Customers Rank These Push Lawn Mowers The Best In 2026
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If you've noticed signs it's time to replace your lawn mower, you are likely wanting a model that provides excellent performance for years to come without breaking the bank. One of the ways to make sure you are getting a quality piece of equipment as well as a good value is to hear from the people who actually own and use those machines. With that in mind, we looked to see which push mowers customers ranked the best for 2026.
Rotary push mowers (think regular old lawn mowers) are among the simplest type of mechanical lawn mowers. However, they are often the best choice for small yards and trim work on larger lawns, as they can maneuver well in tight spaces. They are also typically less expensive and take less space to store than options like self-propelled, zero turn, or riding mowers. They are available in gas, and corded or battery-powered electric models.
Gas-powered models are the traditional choice for many with small yards, as they are often thought to be more durable, as well as more powerful. With that in mind, the top=ranked push mower in 2026, according to Lowe's customers, is the SENIX 20. This simple lawn machine has plenty of power thanks to its 144cc gas-powered engine. It has a 20-inch cutting width — great for smaller yards — and can be adjusted to three height positions. Its average customer review rating ranged from a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5 at Lowe's to a 4.0 at Walmart, with most reviewers praising it as a great value. Several also rate it highly for its reliability and power. So, while this basic push mower model may be short on features, users find it long on performance and durability at a good price.
Best electric push mowers
When it comes to gas vs electric mowers and lawn tools, electric has been trending up. In fact, many believe electric models will soon be more common than gas. When choosing an electric mower, there are a few considerations. The first is whether to go with a corded or battery-powered model. Those going with battery-powered mowers also need to put some thought into the size of battery and expected run time. Of course, like any mower, engine power and cutting width are also considerations.
When it comes to battery-powered electric push mowers, there is a crowded field of contenders. However, the EGO Power+ 600 Series 56-Volt, 21-inch push mower stands above the rest. This mower was amazingly consistent with ratings across retail sites, ranging from 4.5 stars at Amazon and 4.6 at Ace Hardware, to 4.7 at Walmart (all out of a possible 5 stars). What was equally impressive is that these consistent ratings come from between 5,000 and 13,000 reviewers per site. The features that make customers love this mower so much are its power and run time. With 6.0 foot-pounds of torque, the EGO Power+ is actually more powerful than many comparable gas mowers. Each battery offers nearly an hour of run time on a single charge, which is about the same as a tank of gas. The 3-in-1 function of mulching, bagging, or side-discharge also received high marks. Other features include seven height adjustments and built-in LED headlights.
In general, corded models scored lower than either gas- or battery-powered models. It was actually difficult to find one that cracked the 4-point barrier. The best of the bunch was the Ryobi 13-inch, 11 amp Corded Push Mower, which comes in with a 4.3 rating at Home Depot. Most users find this mower to be plenty powerful. However, it is small, both in cutting width and grass catcher size.
Methodology
To determine which push mowers customers rated the highest, we first looked at the customer reviewer for dozens of push mowers on a variety of large retail sites, including Lowe's, Home Depot, Amazon, Ace Hardware, and Walmart. Customer scores and detailed remarks regarding performance, durability, and value were given the highest priority. The ratings from the various retailers were averaged. In addition to the overall score, we took into consideration the number of poor reviews and/or low marks the product received. We did not consider scores which were the result of only one or very few reviews, as those can be disproportionately skewed. To avoid such issues, we only took into account scores which resulted from at least 50 verified reviews or more.
Once the scores were averaged, we looked at reviews on the manufacturer's sites for those which were rated the highest. These scores were compared to those on the retail sites in order to check for consistency.