2 Hydrangea Plants You Should Prune In Late Winter (And 5 You Shouldn't)

When it comes to caring for your hydrangea plants during winter, you may be wondering if you should prune them. The short answer is, it depends on the type of hydrangeas you have. There are some varieties that do well pruned before spring and some you definitely should not prune in the winter months. In fact, it turns out there are more varieties you shouldn't prune in December through February or March than those you should.

Essentially, it comes down to whether your variety blooms from old wood or new growth. You don't want to cut the growth hosting new buds, or you'll get no flowers come spring or summer. As a rule of thumb, avoid pruning hydrangea plants that bloom from old wood during late winter. Instead, these plants should be pruned as soon as they stop blooming in late summer. Actually, these types of hydrangeas don't even need pruning to thrive. If you're pruning to give them some shape, late summer is the time to do so. Wait too long, and you may end up cutting off the buds which have already emerged for the following season's blooms.

Hydrangeas that bloom from new growth, on the other hand, should be pruned in late winter or very early spring. The key is to prune them before any new growth starts, and knowing where that new growth will sprout. The best way to avoid pruning your hydrangeas at the wrong time is to know the name of your variety. If you are uncertain, there are a few identifying characteristics of each.