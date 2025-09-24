How To Care For Your Hydrangeas During The Fall Months

Once you have chosen an optimal spot in your garden to plant your hydrangeas (Hydrangea spp.), they should be thriving as summer transitions into fall. These beautiful plants, which include several popular species, are a garden favorite in the U.S. To care for them properly in the fall months, you need to know the dos and don'ts when it comes to deadheading, pruning, and more. One wrong move can lead to big problems, especially if you decide to prune too soon or too late.

Many hydrangea species continue to bloom well into the autumn months. Some cultivars display lovely flowers and foliage that can add a lot to your late-season landscaping. It's vital that you continue to give them plenty of water throughout the fall. Consider adding a time-released fertilizer in early fall if you notice yellowing leaves. Some gardeners prefer leaving dried hydrangea heads on their plants in autumn after they flower. This is a matter of choice and will not impact the health of your hydrangeas.