A Lesser-Known Hydrangea Variety That'll Thrive In Your Clay Soil Garden

Because extreme heat can stress mountain hydrangea, it is best to plant them in early spring or late fall in a spot that gets sunlight throughout the day. In hotter zones, they need partial afternoon shade to avoid foliage burn.

Now, just because the mountain hydrangea will grow well in clay soils, that doesn't mean you should not do some adjustments before planting. In order to make sure that the soil drains well, which is essential for all hydrangeas, mix compost and other organic fertilizers into your soil. This will allow air into the soil and prevent the roots from getting waterlogged. Dig a hole that is twice as wide and slightly deeper than the root ball of the plant. Mountain hydrangeas should be planted 3 to 6 feet apart.

Once the plant is established, there are a couple of ways you can help keep your mountain hydrangea blooming for years to come. Any dead wood should be eliminated to maintain plant health, but otherwise it's best not to prune your plant if you can help it; if you have to, do so immediately after it blooms. Hydrangeas bloom from old wood, and poorly timed pruning, especially in the fall, can kill off any new growth. Lightly fertilize your hydrangeas in the spring. They don't need much, and if you've already pruned them correctly, you should see beautiful blooms that last all summer.