Don't Throw Away Your Coffee Grounds: Use Them To Get Rid Of This Garden Menace

Believe it or not, getting rid of mealybugs (Pseudococcidae) is among the many unexpected uses for coffee grounds in your garden. The reason coffee grounds are effective at controlling these pesky scale bugs is the combination of strong smell, caffeine, and alkaloids. In fact, there's evidence that even the caffeine remaining in spent coffee can kill mealybugs. Using coffee grounds to repel mealybugs is also incredibly easy and can be done in a couple different ways. Coffee grounds can also add nutrients to the soil. Additionally, since the grounds are non-toxic, as opposed to using chemical pesticides, will protect bees, butterflies, and other garden pollinators.

If you've seen these pale, soft-bodied critters clustered along a plant's stem or a leaf's petiole and wondered if you should do something about them, the answer is yes. This is because mealybugs are quite the menace, especially when growing citrus and broadleaf ornamental plants. As they feed on your plant, they weaken it, causing stunted growth yellowing leaves and worse. The invasive pasture mealybug has been spotted in Texas, and can wipe out entire yards, fields, or grasslands. On the whole, mealybugs are notoriously difficult to get rid of once established and can spread rapidly if plants aren't quarantined in time. So, if you happen to see mealybugs on your plants or notice the tell-tale signs of their presence, such as their puffy, cotton-looking excretions, then don't throw away your coffee grounds: Instead, use them to help get rid of mealybugs.