Why You Should Reconsider Using Coffee Grounds As Fertilizer For These Plants

Many gardeners have heard the claim that used coffee grounds are an effective fertilizer for plants. But, is it factually sound or is it one of those lawncare myths you can stop believing? Turns out, it could be a bit of both. While coffee grounds are often touted as the secret to thriving strawberry plants, they can actually cause harm to many other types of vegetation. So, there are ample reasons why you should reconsider using coffee grounds as fertilizer for certain plants.

There is certainly no shortage of innovative ways people utilize used coffee grounds. Some anglers swear by using coffee grounds to keep worms wiggly. If you're out on a camping trip, you can use coffee grounds to repel mosquitoes. Of course, there are also many uses for coffee grounds in gardens, including as fertilizer, mulch, and composting material.

Coffee grounds can, indeed, be an effective fertilizer, because they are particularly high in nitrogen, which is an important nutrient for plants and a common ingredient in commercial fertilizers. They also contain phosphorus and potassium and are a good source of organic material to enrich the soil. Coffee grounds have the added benefits of repelling some insects and killing slugs. Plus, they are relatively easy to use. For the most part, gardeners can simply sprinkle some grounds around the base of plants to reap the benefits. However, depending on which plants those are — like those that do well in alkaline or neutral soil — there can also be some serious downsides.

