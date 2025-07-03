Protect Bees, Butterflies, And Other Garden Pollinators By Choosing These Non-Toxic Pesticides

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gardeners often turn to pesticides in an effort to keep their shrubs healthy, their flowers pretty, and their edible plants tasty and bountiful. It's understandable, given how destructive Japanese beetles, potato bugs, and other insects can be. However, a range of pesticides injure the pollinators that plants need for making flowers and fruit. Neonicotinoid pesticides, sometimes called neonics, are outlawed in Europe because they're associated with the collapse of honeybee colonies. These chemicals aren't the only problem. Some pollinator-harming ingredients power products marketed as natural or eco-friendly. For example, you may want to avoid using neem oil in your garden since it can harm bees that come into contact with it. Generally speaking, pollinator-safe pesticides contain non-toxic bug deterrents such as garlic or Bacillus thuringiensis.

Sidestepping neonics is your first order of business when shopping for a pesticide that won't hurt pollinators. Imidacloprid, clothianidin thiamethoxam, and other neonics are common components of pest-control products sold in the U.S., so be sure to read labels carefully. Also steer clear of plant-derived ingredients that can easily kill bees, including pyrethrin, rotenone, and sabadilla. Keep copper sulfate, diatomaceous earth, insecticidal soap, and the bacterial byproduct spinosad out of your shopping cart, too, as they're likely to poison the bees your garden has attracted. Boric acid, copper, horticultural vinegar, ryania, and sulfur aren't quite as dangerous for pollinators as the aforementioned substances, but they're not the best choice. So, what should you use?

