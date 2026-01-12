Don't Have Room For A Pergola In Your Yard? Try This Smaller Alternative
There are many ways to enjoy your yard and garden, but one popular option is to relax on shaded outdoor furniture. Patio furniture with a sun umbrella is one simple option, but gardeners with more room to spare might opt for a pergola or gazebo instead. If you've weighed the pros and cons of pergolas and gazebos and decided they take up too much room, another solution is to install an arbor. Arbors are similar to pergolas, but they're smaller and more accessible for the average gardener.
Both structures consist of support posts or walls and a roof and come in a variety of styles. They are often made of wood, metal, or vinyl, and may be situated along a path or standing on their own. The primary difference between the two is size. A pergola covers more area and may have furniture, a fire pit, or another feature underneath for entertaining. An arbor is narrower, designed more as an architectural element in the garden, and many gardeners train beautiful climbing plants to grow over the sides and top. While pergolas are designed for spending longer amounts of time in, arbors are perfect for offering a bit of shade to rest in as you walk along a garden path. They may not be large enough for a full set of tables and chairs, but some arbors do have small benches built into the sides.
Installing an arbor
Due to their smaller size, arbors are often easier for people to put together themselves compared with a full pergola. However, they do still require time and effort to install correctly, since they need to be anchored (usually by digging post holes) to keep them upright. If you aren't sure if you're up to the task you can always consult with a professional before trying this outdoor renovation. If you decide to DIY it, start by picking a location for your arbor and determining the dimensions. Part of the support beams will be underground to anchor the arbor, so add 1 to 3 feet to the desired height of your arbor to ensure your posts are long enough. The deeper your posts are anchored, the more secure the arbor will be.
Make sure your post holes all the same depth so you don't wind up with a crooked arbor. You can use concrete, screw anchors and stakes, or fence post anchors, depending on the size and weight of your arbor (and the HOA or community rules in your area). Depending on the type and depth of your anchors, it may be easier to assemble your arbor after anchoring the support posts. In particular if you're using concrete to anchor, keeping the entire arbor upright and level while the concrete sets will be more difficult than handling individual posts. Whether you're constructing it before or after anchoring, be sure to use all appropriate safety gear to attach each piece of your arbor.