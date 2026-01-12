Don't Have Room For A Pergola In Your Yard? Try This Smaller Alternative

There are many ways to enjoy your yard and garden, but one popular option is to relax on shaded outdoor furniture. Patio furniture with a sun umbrella is one simple option, but gardeners with more room to spare might opt for a pergola or gazebo instead. If you've weighed the pros and cons of pergolas and gazebos and decided they take up too much room, another solution is to install an arbor. Arbors are similar to pergolas, but they're smaller and more accessible for the average gardener.

Both structures consist of support posts or walls and a roof and come in a variety of styles. They are often made of wood, metal, or vinyl, and may be situated along a path or standing on their own. The primary difference between the two is size. A pergola covers more area and may have furniture, a fire pit, or another feature underneath for entertaining. An arbor is narrower, designed more as an architectural element in the garden, and many gardeners train beautiful climbing plants to grow over the sides and top. While pergolas are designed for spending longer amounts of time in, arbors are perfect for offering a bit of shade to rest in as you walk along a garden path. They may not be large enough for a full set of tables and chairs, but some arbors do have small benches built into the sides.