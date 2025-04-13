The Highest-Rated Costco Lawn Mowers, From Zero-Turn To Self-Propelled
Fighting regularly with a lawnmower is just a way of life if you have grass in your yard. It's frustrating when you use a lawn mower that doesn't work quite as you want, especially in the middle of summer as the sun is beating down on you. Unfortunately, unless you've gone with one of the clever alternatives to grass for a no-mow garden, you're going to need to mow the grass occasionally. To make it less of a hassle, and to ensure you actually have time to mow your lawn, it's a good idea to make sure the lawnmower you own works well and does its job properly.
If you're tired of your old tool and are looking for something new, you should consider buying a new lawn mower in early spring, if possible. That's because there are more options to choose from in spring, so you have a better chance of finding the perfect machine. You might think to look at stores like Amazon, Home Depot, or Tractor Supply to find your next lawn mower, but if you still want a few more choices, there is one other store you might not have considered. Costco also sells them and provides its customers with several options to choose from.
It's worth noting that all of the lawn mowers available on Costco's website are electric. There are many types, from self-propelled to riding to zero-turn, but they all run on batteries. Additionally, Greenworks is the company they work closely with, which is why you'll see their products come up quite often on this list.
Greenworks 80V 42-inch Crossover Zero Turn
The Greenworks 80V 42-inch Crossover Zero Turn has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 based on over 200 reviews from Costco. Looking at the features, it's easy to see why. The mower uses six batteries at a time to give it the same strength as a 24-horsepower gas lawn mower. This power enables it to cut grass at a speed of 8 miles per hour. It's a zero-turn mower, and it features a unique cutting system that adjusts the blade motors to best fit your yard conditions. It works on sloped yards, has headlights, shows battery strength, and is impressively quiet.
The price comes in at just under $5,000. Most of the reviewers agree that although it's a bit of an investment, it's well worth the price. Although this mower might be on the expensive side, most other zero-turn riding mowers cost $4,000 or more.
One of the reviewers gave this mower a five-star rating and outlined their favorite features — as well as their main complaint: "It has 2 speeds on both the blade, and on the drive system. It is quick driving in high speed. There is a safety switch in the seat. If you get up, the drive system shuts off. It is problematic if you want to get up to pick up debris in your yard, as you have to wait a few seconds for it to turn back on after you sit back down. [The] seat is comfortable and 6 batteries last on beyond a 3-acre lot (minus a house, a pool and some wooded areas)."
Yardforce 56v LFP Riding Mower
One major benefit of this Yardforce LFP Riding Mower is the cost. While the Greenworks options are about $5,000, this Yardworks model costs $3,500. The main reason for the price difference is that it's missing some features, like zero-turn capabilities. It may sound like a bit of a downgrade, but it's a great way to save yourself money if you don't actually need that feature. In fact, paying for fancy — but unnecessary — features is one of the common mistakes to stop when buying a lawn mower. This mower does come with plenty of useful elements and qualities, including a quiet engine, LED headlights, and the ability to mow up to 2.5 acres when fully charged.
At Costco, the machine has a rating of 3.9 based on 100 reviews. Here is one experience shared in the reviews: "I bought one of these about a month ago, and [I] love it. It's very powerful, quiet, and cuts even tall grass evenly on the first pass. It took a couple of weeks to get used to the tight turning radius and the rear left wheel catching on things. I mow 2 of my neighbors' lawns [at] the same time as my own and still have plenty of power for more if need be. ... This mower has a lot of power, and I'm very happy with it." There are a few negatives you should be aware of. For one, the mower is a little top-heavy, so it doesn't do the best on slopes; also, according to past buyers, the Yardforce customer service team is not very helpful.
Greenworks 80V 21-inch Gen 2 Self-Propelled Mower
If you like the idea of getting the Greenworks riding lawnmower but aren't all that excited about the price point, the 21-inch Gen 2 Self-Propelled Mower is a cheaper alternative. It has the same voltage, but you have to walk with it, which drops the price to under $650. This is a pretty reasonable cost, considering the machine is said to last longer than a standard lawn mower and needs minimal maintenance.
This purchase also comes with an extra blade. If your mower seems like it's not doing a great job cutting the grass one day, it may be one of several signs that it's time to sharpen your lawn mower blades. Swap out the dull one for the extra, and you won't waste precious mowing time. Then sharpen the old one at your convenience.
Overall, customers — even skeptics of electric tools — loved this product, giving it an average score of 4.4 stars. According to reviewers, the biggest problem is that if something goes wrong, Greenworks doesn't seem to have the most reliable customer service. If you're not sure yet if the Greenworks Gen 2 mower is right for you, one commenter on Costco's website explained their experience: "... I was hesitant to buy a battery powered mower since I've always used gas. I've used this thing three times already and have been very impressed. It cuts very well, is quiet, easy to start and lightweight. I have a ¼-acre lot and all the times I've finished mowing on just one battery — even one time when the lawn was a little damp, and [the] grass was thick."
Greenworks 80V 42-inch Riding Lawn Tractor
If you have a large lawn, you may just want a mower that will do all the work for you. Some tools claim to do so, but robot lawn mowers may not actually be worth it, especially once you deal with the frustrating set-up. However, if you want a mower that lets you feel a little lazier while taking care of the yard, this Greenworks Riding Lawn Tractor may be the best option.
Like the other Greenworks riding lawn mowers on this list, this one is rated at 80V and can handle slopes of up to 15 degrees. It gets 3.9 out of 5 stars but comes in at a cheaper cost while still letting you mow around 3 acres of land. Most of the negative reviews revolve around missing parts and pieces upon delivery. Thankfully, while Greenworks might not have the best customer service, ordering through Costco typically helps make things a little smoother when there are shipment errors. That said, it may be worth going to pick the machine up yourself, as sometimes the delivery team doesn't do a great job.
Despite these delivery-related drawbacks, the mower itself is a good product. One reviewer on Costco's website said this about the mower: "This replaced a 20-year-old gas tractor. [It has] noticeably more torque and just feels 'tighter' in a good way. Very quiet, cuts well on hills and flat lands. [It can mow a 1-acre] lawn and still have plenty of power left at the end. Costco double batteries, 8-year warranty, and Costco return policy [are] all key to choosing this one." This reviewer did mention that the chargers take a lot of power and probably shouldn't be plugged into the same area to avoid flipped breakers.
Greenworks 80V 25-inch Self-propelled Mower
The Greenworks 80V 25-inch Self-propelled Mower is similar to the 21-inch model above, just a little larger. The deck size is 4 inches longer, which makes it more effective. While a difference of a few inches doesn't sound like much, it can reduce the amount of time you're spending outside mowing. As long as you don't have a lot of tight spaces in your yard, it may be worth the upgrade, as the larger option also has a 4.2 out of 5 stars.
There's not much of a price difference either, as the 25-inch version is just under $700. It has 75 minutes of run time on one charge. The mower doesn't come with an extra blade, but it does have plenty of different height adjustment settings, so you can cut your grass to the desired height.
Here's what one reviewer on Costco had to say about the machine: "I am no longer wary! I've never had an electric mower, and my lawn is 9,000 square feet, so I was worried. This mower has cut my work load down a lot. It goes the distance, is easy to use, and easy to clean. The lawn is mostly wet (Seattle area) but this mower works fine. The 25" cut is awesome, and it takes up less room in the garage than my gas-powered mower did. The batteries charge very fast. It works fine mulching and collecting." However, the self-propelled aspect is a little quirky, and takes some getting used to, so keep that in mind when starting out.
Methodology
The most effective way to control pesky weeds is with a specific mowing technique that boils down to mowing regularly and only doing light passes. To implement this method, you need to have a mower that works and doesn't make you absolutely hate the chore. That's why it's important to find a highly rated lawn mower with all the features you want — and one that's easy to use.
Though the mowers on this list were partly chosed based on their ratings, that's not all Outdoor Guide looked at while compiling this lineup. The ratings hint at which products may be better than others, but a careful analysis of user feedback reveals more as to why a given lawn mower may (or may not) be suitable. The buyers' feedback, commentary on the mowers' features, and the products' positive and negative attributes were all based on comments and product descriptions to ensure readers get accurate and well-rounded reviews.