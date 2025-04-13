The Highest-Rated Costco Lawn Mowers, From Zero-Turn To Self-Propelled

Fighting regularly with a lawnmower is just a way of life if you have grass in your yard. It's frustrating when you use a lawn mower that doesn't work quite as you want, especially in the middle of summer as the sun is beating down on you. Unfortunately, unless you've gone with one of the clever alternatives to grass for a no-mow garden, you're going to need to mow the grass occasionally. To make it less of a hassle, and to ensure you actually have time to mow your lawn, it's a good idea to make sure the lawnmower you own works well and does its job properly.

If you're tired of your old tool and are looking for something new, you should consider buying a new lawn mower in early spring, if possible. That's because there are more options to choose from in spring, so you have a better chance of finding the perfect machine. You might think to look at stores like Amazon, Home Depot, or Tractor Supply to find your next lawn mower, but if you still want a few more choices, there is one other store you might not have considered. Costco also sells them and provides its customers with several options to choose from.

It's worth noting that all of the lawn mowers available on Costco's website are electric. There are many types, from self-propelled to riding to zero-turn, but they all run on batteries. Additionally, Greenworks is the company they work closely with, which is why you'll see their products come up quite often on this list.

