This Is How Far You Should Hang Your Owl Box From Your House

Whether you're interested in attracting owls to your yard just to catch a glimpse of their stunning glides, or you're trying to encourage their inexpensive pest control services, you'll want to start with an owl box. These nesting shelters are ideal for attracting and housing barn owls, who usually don't mind cozying up to manmade structures. Still, it's important to give owls their space, since they tend to be anxious about settling down in places where they may be exposed to predators.

For instance, if you've tried hanging an owl box on the side of your house, you've probably learned that most owls don't tend to make use of them. This is because the quiet, watchful birds of prey can be highly sensitive to noise, light pollution, and the threat of direct human intervention. If you're hoping to drive more winged traffic to your backyard, and maintaining the healthy ecosystem needed for owl populations to thrive, begin by placing your owl box roughly 50 to 100 feet from your home, and 15 to 20 feet off the ground. From there, you can protect your owl nesting boxes with a variety of weatherproofing techniques.

Even with these general guidelines, hanging an owl box is a delicate process. Doing so properly might require some trial and error to arrive at the perfect distance. Still, installing an owl box at this height and distance should offer you visual access to your feathery friends, while giving them enough space to remain at peace throughout the day. Of course, if you're struggling to catch a glimpse of your neighborhood owls, you could always mount a trail camera nearby. Just be sure to equip the camera with night vision, as owls are nocturnal hunters.