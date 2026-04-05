The Common House Feature That Scares Away Owls (& You Had No Idea)

Of course, there are numerous reasons why a homeowner may require a bit of illumination outside, lighting up walkways or for an element of safety. If you do require an outside light source, consider placing it on the front door or one side of the house. You can also help to reduce light pollution by using a relatively dim light, or employ a motion-activated light that is on only when someone is stepping outside. Some people point their motion lights outward and upward to deliberately ward off owls, so you could go the opposite way, shielding the light so it only illuminates down and onto the sidewalk or door you want lit up. With a bit of luck, you might still be able to light up your walkway while keeping your backyard dim enough to replicate the natural hunting grounds for local owl populations.

Keeping the lights off should also encourage more rodents to roam freely, making for an ideal owl buffet. Wild owls need to consume roughly 20 percent of their body weight daily. This usually means snatching up 4 or more mice, voles, or similar critters every night. Encouraging mice on your property might not sound like an enjoyable experience, but it'll go a long way toward keeping your owls happy, healthy, and primed to come back for more.

Interestingly, some wildlife specialists say that motion-sensitive lights don't have much of an impact on many four-legged visitors, like deer, bear, or raccoons, who all get used to the on-off of sensor-driven lights pretty quickly. But there's another nocturnal flying species that may be even more than owls affected by motion-sensitive lights: bats. The high-intensity floodlights found in most motion-sensitive lamps stun bats and prevent them from hunting. One option that can help both owls and bats is to program shorter lighting times when possible.