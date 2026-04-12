Repurpose An Old Birdcage And Turn It Into A Unique Planter

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That beautiful birdcage collecting dust no longer needs to serve as a spooky set piece in your attic or garage; it can become a star accent piece in your garden instead. With some soil, greenery, and imagination, an ornate birdcage can become an eye-catching DIY planter full of charm and character. You can even pair it with a DIY planter made from an old lampshade. Whether you're sprucing up a porch, adding flair to a patio, or looking for a unique way to display flowering annuals, there are plenty of ways to allow your creativity take flight with this stylish, simple outdoor project.

Ornate and vintage birdcages are often made of metal, which makes them an ideal choice for outdoor use — they're sturdy and can withstand the rain and other elements with just a little bit of weatherproofing. But if yours is made of wood or bamboo, no worries: These materials can also work well, especially for covered spaces like porches and gazebos. All you really need for this DIY beyond a clean birdcage is some coconut coir liner, potting soil, and a veritable cornucopia of plants of your choosing. You could also give the cage a coat of paint or weatherproofing sealant to customize it or to spruce things up.

If your birdcage has a suspension hook, hang it from a shepherd's hook, tree branch, or pergola. If it's mounted on a stand, it makes an outstanding vertical focal point on a porch, deck or balcony. If you've come across a few cages, you can hang and stand them throughout the garden to help create a peaceful oasis in your backyard.