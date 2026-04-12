Repurpose An Old Birdcage And Turn It Into A Unique Planter
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That beautiful birdcage collecting dust no longer needs to serve as a spooky set piece in your attic or garage; it can become a star accent piece in your garden instead. With some soil, greenery, and imagination, an ornate birdcage can become an eye-catching DIY planter full of charm and character. You can even pair it with a DIY planter made from an old lampshade. Whether you're sprucing up a porch, adding flair to a patio, or looking for a unique way to display flowering annuals, there are plenty of ways to allow your creativity take flight with this stylish, simple outdoor project.
Ornate and vintage birdcages are often made of metal, which makes them an ideal choice for outdoor use — they're sturdy and can withstand the rain and other elements with just a little bit of weatherproofing. But if yours is made of wood or bamboo, no worries: These materials can also work well, especially for covered spaces like porches and gazebos. All you really need for this DIY beyond a clean birdcage is some coconut coir liner, potting soil, and a veritable cornucopia of plants of your choosing. You could also give the cage a coat of paint or weatherproofing sealant to customize it or to spruce things up.
If your birdcage has a suspension hook, hang it from a shepherd's hook, tree branch, or pergola. If it's mounted on a stand, it makes an outstanding vertical focal point on a porch, deck or balcony. If you've come across a few cages, you can hang and stand them throughout the garden to help create a peaceful oasis in your backyard.
Fill a birdcage to overflowing with plants and flowers
To begin, remove any features like seed trays or water containers. Give your birdcage a quick refresh by wiping it down with a damp rag and a bit of mild soapy water, then rinsing or hosing it off. Allow it to dry thoroughly. To add both interest and a protective layer, paint it with something outdoor-friendly, like Krylon all-in-one adhesive spray. A bright red or blue lends a fun pop of color, while a metallic finish — such as gold or copper — can make your cage feel more upscale. If you do decide to paint it, allow your planter to cure in the sun. Before you get to planting, line the floor of the cage with a bowl-shaped fiber liner, into which you can add a few inches of nutrient-rich potting soil.
Where you place your birdcage planter helps dictate what you grow inside. If you're placing it in the sun, fill it with Calibrachoa, a gorgeous flower that fills hanging planters with bell-shaped blossoms from mid-spring until the first frost. This low-maintenance plant thrives in the sun and can also tolerate shade. An equally beautiful choice is Creeping Jenny (Lysimachia nummularia), also called moneywort. It boasts adorable yellow flowers, tiny coin-shaped leaves, and is amenable to many light conditions. Its vibrant, chartreuse foliage will cascade exquisitely over your birdcage planter. Pair it with several annuals or create a miniature succulent garden packing the soil with cactus, agave, and sempervivum of shapes and sizes. The more variation, the better, for visual appeal. Then, all you need to do is keep an eye on your new planter, watering regularly as needed.