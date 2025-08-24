DIY A Unique Planter With The Help Of An Old Lampshade
With a little creativity and a few basic supplies, you can transform that tired lampshade of yours into a charming planter — perfect for hanging baskets, blooming flowers, or even fresh veggies as they sprout. This DIY not only helps reduce waste and upcycle materials, but it also offers some major charm and personality to your porch, patio, or garden. Lampshade frame planters are something of a no-brainer since the shape and structure of the inner wiring makes for a perfect base. Once you remove the outer fabric, they're capable of holding most any plant you desire. Plus, depending on how you decorate it, you can tailor the final look to match a modern, vintage, or rustic style — making this one of the most versatile upcycling projects out there.
The best part of this project is the variety you'll get out of it. Lampshades come in all sort of sizes, so you're likely to wind up with a one-of-a-kind piece, even if you replicate this craft 10 times over. You'll find that your final product is completely unique, just like your blooming garden. Many DIYers even scout secondhand stores for gently used shades, turning forgotten decor into something fresh and fun. Plus, once you're done, you can transform the naked base of the lamp into a fun and vintage birdbath! Whether you're wanting to breathe new life into an old heirloom or just looking for some eye-catching decor, this is a fun and unique DIY.
How to build a whimsical planter out of a vintage lampshade
Building a lampshade planter is a simple project that's easy to customize in order to suit your design aesthetic. As demonstrated on the YouTube channel She's a Mad Gardener, most iterations of this project begin by tearing away the fabric and exposing the metal frame of the shade. If you have a steady hand, this cloth can also be repurposed along with any number of household staples for other fun and easy garden decor.
Once you've stripped the cloth from the metal, you'll find that the sturdy, lightweight frame is perfect for supporting a potted plant or transferring your flowers directly inside. If you choose to plant directly inside the frame, you'll want to line the interior with chicken wire or veggie mesh before adding your soil, and then you'll place something absorbent like coco coir, moss, or landscape fabric around the bottom. You can also stuff an old towel in the base just to make sure no water or loose soil falls through the gaps in the chicken wire.
For extra stability — and a fun hourglass shape — you can zip-tie a second lampshade to the base. You may even be so pleased with the final product that you'll feel compelled to line your garden with columns of lampshade planters, creating a budget-friendly garden path. As always, no DIY is complete without a bit of added flair, so make sure to decorate with paint, plants, and any other accoutrements you have on hand. Once you feel like the lampshade planter represents your ideal aesthetic, be sure to place it somewhere prominent so you can share your accomplishment with your friends and family.