A Perennial Plant That'll Help Protect Your Garden From Weeds

Gardeners spend hours working on their yards, but weeds can mess up the looks of things while harming the flowers and plants you work so hard to raise. You can help prevent weeds from growing in your garden at all by planting a good, hardy ground cover. A great choice to consider is an evergreen perennial called pussytoes (Antennaria plantaginifolia). This easy-to-grow plant sports abundant leaves of gray-green and little 'cats paw' flowers that give the plant its name. Pussytoes are ideal as ground cover, colonizing rapidly by sending out runners. One plant spreads into broad, layered clusters that can look great in rock gardens, along pathways, and on hills and slopes. They're also native to much of the United States, which is important if you're interested in attracting a more diverse group of birds and local pollinators.

The reason pussytoe works as a weed suppressant is multifold: It's a dense, multi-layered plant that spreads across areas where other plants don't grow. Once established, it prevents weeds from receiving adequate light, water, and soil nutrients, choking them off. Because it's an evergreen, it does this heavy lifting when weed seed is trying to germinate and break through. And it blocks whatever was already growing the previous season.

If your plant hardiness zone is anywhere in regions 3 through 9, you will find pussytoes thrive, though in cooler climes, the basal leaves might die off to return the next season. Its natural habitat includes open woods, hills, meadows, and indry pastures, but it also grows in poor soil, rocky crags, and even as desert landscaping in the right conditions. If you are starting from seed, consider starting the seeds indoors before spring even begins, which is great news for gardeners itching for spring to come.