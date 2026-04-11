The Rare Type Of Lily That'll Make A Great Addition To Your Shady Garden

The shade in your garden can be the most frustrating place when choosing a plant. Often, the showiest flowers and most bountiful fruits and vegetables prefer more sun, leaving the shady corners and edges bare and unattractive. Of course, there are many perennials that can brighten up a shaded area, including the Turk's cap lily (Lilium superbum), a lily that is absolutely stunning and thrives in USDA zones 5 through 8.

A type of American lily, Turk's cap can grow 4-10 feet tall and produce up to 40 flowers per plant. Each flower, often closely resembling a tiger lily, bears six yellow-orange petals with maroon or purple freckles, creating an absolutely stunning addition to the shade in your garden.

In addition to bringing beauty, Turk's cap lilies are also great at attracting pollinators while in bloom, helping you DIY the perfect hummingbird haven, or for use in a pollinator garden to attract colorful butterflies. If you love the plant, but have a sunny yard, you might consider a clever fence DIY to create extra shade, giving the necessary conditions for your Turk's cap lilies to thrive.