DIY The Perfect Hummingbird Haven For Your Yard With These Clever Tips

People are often bemused by the antics of frantically flying hummingbirds. In an effort to see them on a more regular basis, many homeowners search for ways to draw them into their backyards. Luckily, it's easy to DIY the perfect hummingbird haven. With a combination of bird-attracting elements ranging from flowers to feeders all gathered in one area, your backyard hummingbird habitat is only limited by your imagination and, possibly, space. To DIY a hummingbird haven, hang feeders and perches from a pole with multiple hooks, then place it in a safe spot with flowers and a water feature.

Like people, hummingbirds spend most of their time where they can easily meet their needs. So, the idea is to create an environment that contains sources of sufficient nutrition and hydration with plenty of places to perch and catch a breather and ways to stay shaded and cool. Although that may sound like a lot, whether you are making or buying these elements (or likely a combination of both), you can do so without breaking the bank.

However, it's not just important to attract hummingbirds but also to keep them comfortable and safe to ensure they hang around your backyard. In fact, without these factors, any efforts you make to add attractions will likely be in vain. For example, there are noisy reasons hummingbirds will avoid your yard. Whether it be wind chimes or music, too much noise can cause them to stay away. Ditto if your yard is home to cats, which love to prey on hummers. Keeping your cat indoors and working to control feral cats can help hummingbirds feel more secure in your backyard.

