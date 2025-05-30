DIY The Perfect Hummingbird Haven For Your Yard With These Clever Tips
People are often bemused by the antics of frantically flying hummingbirds. In an effort to see them on a more regular basis, many homeowners search for ways to draw them into their backyards. Luckily, it's easy to DIY the perfect hummingbird haven. With a combination of bird-attracting elements ranging from flowers to feeders all gathered in one area, your backyard hummingbird habitat is only limited by your imagination and, possibly, space. To DIY a hummingbird haven, hang feeders and perches from a pole with multiple hooks, then place it in a safe spot with flowers and a water feature.
Like people, hummingbirds spend most of their time where they can easily meet their needs. So, the idea is to create an environment that contains sources of sufficient nutrition and hydration with plenty of places to perch and catch a breather and ways to stay shaded and cool. Although that may sound like a lot, whether you are making or buying these elements (or likely a combination of both), you can do so without breaking the bank.
However, it's not just important to attract hummingbirds but also to keep them comfortable and safe to ensure they hang around your backyard. In fact, without these factors, any efforts you make to add attractions will likely be in vain. For example, there are noisy reasons hummingbirds will avoid your yard. Whether it be wind chimes or music, too much noise can cause them to stay away. Ditto if your yard is home to cats, which love to prey on hummers. Keeping your cat indoors and working to control feral cats can help hummingbirds feel more secure in your backyard.
Provide plenty of nectar
For hummingbirds, nothing is a more powerful attractant than nutrition. Given their rapid, nearly non-stop flying activities, it's no surprise that these diminutive aviators expend a ton of calories. In fact, they can burn anywhere between 6,000 and 12,000 calories per day. So, it takes a lot of nectar to replenish those little bodies.
A hummingbird feeder, like the Feed Garden Glass Hummingbird Feeder, is ideal for distributing high-calorie nectar. When deciding where to hang your hummingbird feeder, pick an area that is shaded to protect the nectar from spoilage but not up against limbs, fences, or buildings that cats and other predators can use to easily ambush hummers. It's also prudent to hang the feeder high enough off the ground to thwart predators from below. However, try to position it so that birds are just a short flight from trees, where they can catch a little rest and possibly build a nest.
Feeders aren't the only way to provide nutrition to hummingbirds visiting your yard. There are dozens of plants that attract hummingbirds because of their color and nectar content. For instance, lion's ear is a fast-growing flower that'll turn your yard into a hummingbird haven. These plants can be placed in hanging pots and hung on shepherd's hooks or planted under your feeder. The vast majority of these plants will also attract insects which, in turn, will lure in even more hummingbirds. They will readily feast on a variety of insects, ranging from mosquitoes to wasps. Filling your hummingbird haven with various flowering plants, in conjunction with hanging feeders, will provide everything hummingbirds need to meet their nutritional needs.
Keep hummingbirds cool and comfortable
While providing easy sources of nutrition is big part of DIYing a hummingbird haven, food alone won't get them to hang around. To complete your project, add ways for birds to meet their hydration needs, as well as a means for them to cool off and get some rest. Given that they flap their wings at a rate in excess of 70 beats per second, a respite is needed every now and then. Providing them with a safe and convenient way to rest their wings and catch their breath is a great way to make sure they stick around for an extended visit.
While you should place your feeder near trees with branches for perching, it's important to keep some of the limbs well-trimmed so hummingbirds have a clear line of sight while sitting. Another way to give hummers a rest stop is to hang a hummingbird swing, like the Home-X Hummingbird Swing, from your shepherd's hook. The best place to hang a hummingbird swing is within a short flight from either flowering plants or hummingbird feeders, so adding it to your haven is ideal.
Another great location for a hummingbird swing is close to a water feature. If your yard doesn't already have one, adding a water feature can keep hummingbirds cool and hydrated. In fact, a birdbath, fountain, garden pond, or mister can help you complete the trifecta of food, water, and comfort for your hummingbird haven, ensuring visiting birds can meet all the requisites of their basic needs with just one stop.