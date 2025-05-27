A Clever Fence DIY That'll Create Extra Shade In Your Yard

This is how we help shade our patio. It’s so much easier using these portable umbrellas to cover hard to shade patio spaces. To SHOP: 1) Click Amazon in bio 2) Click Outdoor Patio on Idea Lists I hope this is helpful! #founditonamazon #amazonfinds #outdoordecor #patiodecor #outdoorumbrella #patiodesign #patioliving #outdoorspaces

There are several ways to attach large umbrellas to your fence in order to provide shade in your yard. Whether your fence is made of wood or metal, you can utilize U-bolts to secure it to one of the posts. All that's required is one or two U-bolts large enough to extend at least half an inch beyond the post with the umbrella in place. Once you have the umbrella positioned at the desired height, simply tighten the nuts of the U-bolt with a box-end or adjustable wrench.

Advertisement

If you wish to be able to quickly remove the umbrella, you can use a piece of PVC pipe that is slightly larger than the umbrella pole secured in place with U-bolts. On a wooden fence, you can also use large pipe straps to secure the PVC. Another option that is slightly more expensive is to purchase a product like the My Rustic Patio Umbrella Holder. This two-piece device also features a set screw to help securely lock the umbrella in place.

A no-tool method for securing an umbrella to a fence is possible by using a product such as the Love Your Deck Patio Umbrella Holder. This device, and others like it, features a large knob on the bolt head to allow for tightening without tools. It is designed to fit between the slots of a metal or wooden fence without needing to cut or drill. Holders such as these can easily be moved to different spots along your fence line throughout the season as the sun angle changes.

Advertisement