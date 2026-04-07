Is Costco's Most Affordable Storage Shed Worth It For Your Yard?
If you have a yard or garden, you likely have an assortment of tools and gear to help you handle basic lawn care and gardening tasks. You might also have patio furniture, a grill, or other seasonal accouterments to stash, but where? If you don't have a garage, or want to make some space, an outdoor storage shed may be the way to go. These free-standing structures can get quite pricey, climbing into the thousands, even when buying a shed from Costco or Sam's Club. The good news is that Costco sells the Lifetime vertical storage shed for about $350 as an online-only deal, including shipping. That's about $150 cheaper than buying the same shed directly from the manufacturer. While reviews are mixed, over 2,300 verified buyers on Costco's product page for this shed give it a cumulative 3.9 out of 5 stars, with about 75% offering up 4 stars or more.
This two-door, steel-reinforced resin shed is the sort of item that can help transform a narrow backyard into a useful space. At 56 inches wide, 30 inches deep, and 68 inches tall, it's not large enough to store the family bikes. But it will definitely come in handy for a push mower, garden tools, sports equipment, plant pots, and other gear. It features six snap-in wall hooks for hanging tools or clothing, and loops for a padlock to keep your items secure. For all the benefits this shed offers, there are a few things to be aware of. First, there are no shelves. Second, it should be set up on a sturdy platform or concrete pad, not just the ground, which can get soggy and unstable. Finally check with your community and HOA, as you may need a permit to add a shed to your yard.
What users say about the Lifetime vertical storage shed
The greatest concern from verified purchasers at Costco seems to be challenges putting this Liftime shed together. In the product reviews, DugDug said "it was a cinch to put together," and that it took 3 hours to assemble. In contrast, a user named DougK gave the shed only 2 stars, largely because of difficulties assembling it. He noted the illustrations in the provided instructions were small. "Do yourself a favor and watch the instructions on YouTube, or you will waste lots of your time," he wrote. Quite a few reviewers said it takes about 4 hours for one person to assemble this shed. A reviewer named Robs awarded the shed 5 stars, but added, "getting the roof attached without someone to press down from the outside was the hardest part."
Some reviewers mentioned screws that were difficult to tighten, or that they needed to drill holes or use different screws to get everything to line up. At least one user said the shed seems like cheap plastic, so opinions do vary about the actual quality of this outdoor storage aid.
Among the more than 1,100 5 star reviews, there is a general agreement that assembly can be a challenge. But they're pleased with the design of the shed, its capacity, and durability. Despite the roof struggles, Robs wrote, "I see no reason why this won't last a long time. The hooks included are really cool for hanging tools, outdoor extension cords and whatnot. I'm very happy with the shed."
Lifetime offers assembly assistance for its products via phone or live chat as well as two YouTube video guides. In addition, you can find other resources online to help guide you through the assembly process, like this video from YouTuber Help At My Home.
Methodology and Recommendations
Based on the price and user reviews posted on Costco's product page for the unit, paired with YouTube reviews, we recommend this as a good value for a shed of this size, as long as you're willing to spend the time needed assembling it. It's helpful to watch YouTube assembly videos first, since many users reported that the videos were more helpful than the instructions included with the boxed shed. Ordering through Costco is a considerable bargain compared with ordering directly from the manufacturer, so that's another benefit. Costco also accepts returns at their warehouse locations, if you decide the shed isn't right for you.
It's worth noting that the product information includes a warning, mandated by the state of California that the shed could expose users to nickel, which is considered a potential health hazard. It's always a good idea to read the full product information to be aware of potential risks, taking those into consideration prior to any purchase.