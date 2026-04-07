Is Costco's Most Affordable Storage Shed Worth It For Your Yard?

The greatest concern from verified purchasers at Costco seems to be challenges putting this Liftime shed together. In the product reviews, DugDug said "it was a cinch to put together," and that it took 3 hours to assemble. In contrast, a user named DougK gave the shed only 2 stars, largely because of difficulties assembling it. He noted the illustrations in the provided instructions were small. "Do yourself a favor and watch the instructions on YouTube, or you will waste lots of your time," he wrote. Quite a few reviewers said it takes about 4 hours for one person to assemble this shed. A reviewer named Robs awarded the shed 5 stars, but added, "getting the roof attached without someone to press down from the outside was the hardest part."

Some reviewers mentioned screws that were difficult to tighten, or that they needed to drill holes or use different screws to get everything to line up. At least one user said the shed seems like cheap plastic, so opinions do vary about the actual quality of this outdoor storage aid.

Among the more than 1,100 5 star reviews, there is a general agreement that assembly can be a challenge. But they're pleased with the design of the shed, its capacity, and durability. Despite the roof struggles, Robs wrote, "I see no reason why this won't last a long time. The hooks included are really cool for hanging tools, outdoor extension cords and whatnot. I'm very happy with the shed."

Lifetime offers assembly assistance for its products via phone or live chat as well as two YouTube video guides. In addition, you can find other resources online to help guide you through the assembly process, like this video from YouTuber Help At My Home.