Do You Need A Permit To Build A Shed In Your Yard? Here's What You Must Know

Sheds are a great way to store all your yard and garden tools and supplies, but if you don't already have one then you have two main options. You can buy pre-made, highly-rated sheds from Walmart and other stores, or you can build your own. If you've already decided to DIY, chosen durable wood to build with, and planned your project, you may be left with one last question. Do you need a permit to build a shed?

The short answer is that it depends on where you live, how large you want your shed to be, and what features you want it to have. There is no overarching federal law, so it's up to individual states, counties, cities, and even HOAs to decide what permits and permissions are needed. The easiest way to know for sure what is needed for your specific project is to contact your local government. City officials should be able to answer all your questions to ensure that everything is good to go. If you live in an HOA, look through the rules or contact the people in charge to make sure there aren't additional limitations. Even if you don't need a permit, there may be zoning limits on the size and placement of your shed. If you do need a permit, you can apply for one by providing a thorough plan for your project to your city or county. To ensure the process goes smoothly, read the permit requirements for your area carefully before starting.