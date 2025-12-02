Costco Or Sam's Club Sheds: How To Choose The Best For Your Backyard
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's a shed for everything these days. It's no longer about only storing your yard equipment. You can find sheds that serve as living spaces or workspaces, such as a studio shed from Costco. You can find sheds that are perfect for a she-shed or man cave, serving as your private retreat for peace or fun with friends. Perhaps you're looking for a shed to host your next outdoor party in. There are sheds small enough to store your pool supplies and sheds big enough to park your vehicle in them. Sheds are also an affordable way to update your outdoor space and add value to your home. When it comes to affordable sheds, many people look to Costco and Sam's Club to find what works for them. But which place has the best shed for your backyard — no matter what you're planning on putting in it?
To help you find the best shed for your needs, we'll do the research on your behalf, reviewing a selection of the sheds that each business offers, and their user reviews, prices, and other details. There's a lot to compare! Not just price and size, but the construction materials and what may work best for your yard, environment, and needs.
Comparing wood sheds at Costco and Sam's Club
If you're looking for a rustic aesthetic, a wooden storage shed may be the perfect option for you. When it comes to wood sheds at Sam's Club, there are currently only two options. You can opt for an 8-foot by 12-foot model starting at $2,800 or a 10-foot by 12-foot one starting at $3,000. The Handy Home Products Ontario 8-foot by 12-foot has the better rating of the two, with 5 stars (though that's from only one review). The person said, "Good building that helped get stuff out of my garage. Lots of parts but went together well." From Costco, you'll find more choices when it comes to wood sheds. For $3,000, you can get the cute Yardline Crestwood 14-foot by 8-foot do-it-yourself shed. This one has a 3.7-star rating, potentially a little lower due to the do-it-yourself aspect, with one purchaser saying, "Definitely need two people to build, patience and ability to read directions and figure things out." A higher review stated, "I built this over an extended Memorial Day weekend and am pleased with the end result."
It's important to remember that wood requires upkeep. Wood can rot and warp over time, so it's essential to keep the wood sealed and well-maintained. These' aren't issues that only occur with Costco and Sam's Club wooden sheds — they are typical problems that can happen with all sheds over time, regardless of their quality. Perhaps the upkeep of a wooden shed doesn't sound like something you want to take on. If not, look to resin and plastic shed options.
A look at plastic and resin sheds at Costco and Sam's Club
Depending on the shed size you're looking for, there are options starting as low as $400, if you want something to store a push mower and some rakes, like this Suncast 6-foot by 4-foot outdoor shed from Sam's Club. This little shed has received pretty good reviews, with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. One purchaser said, "These are sturdy sheds and they look great. They are easy to put together." In comparison, you can purchase the Lifetime vertical storage shed from Costco, which is only slightly smaller and is about $50 less at regular cost. This one only has 3.9 stars though: It appears that some people found it challenging to assemble, while others didn't.
If you want something bigger, perhaps for your riding lawnmower, you can expect to pay around $2,500 to $3,000 or more at Sam's Club. The Lifetime 8-foot x17.5-foot outdoor storage shed with two entry doors offers you a ton of space for just over $3,000. It has 4.1 stars, with purchasers saying things like "A strong sturdy structure with plenty of storage space." Comparable to that, Costco has a resin outdoor storage shed of the same size, but with only one entry, available for under $2,500. This one has 4 stars, with one reviewer saying that they almost didn't buy it because of bad reviews, but suggested, "A strong sturdy structure with plenty of storage space."
Of course, just like wood sheds, there are also some things to keep in mind about resin and plastic sheds. If something breaks, a plastic shed may be more challenging to repair than a wood shed. Intense heat and sun can cause plastic sheds to crack and chip, and make colors fade. Plus, they often come with warranties of only about 10 years, which may expire before your shed needs replacement. It's less upkeep, but at what cost?