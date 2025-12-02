Costco Or Sam's Club Sheds: How To Choose The Best For Your Backyard

Depending on the shed size you're looking for, there are options starting as low as $400, if you want something to store a push mower and some rakes, like this Suncast 6-foot by 4-foot outdoor shed from Sam's Club. This little shed has received pretty good reviews, with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. One purchaser said, "These are sturdy sheds and they look great. They are easy to put together." In comparison, you can purchase the Lifetime vertical storage shed from Costco, which is only slightly smaller and is about $50 less at regular cost. This one only has 3.9 stars though: It appears that some people found it challenging to assemble, while others didn't.

If you want something bigger, perhaps for your riding lawnmower, you can expect to pay around $2,500 to $3,000 or more at Sam's Club. The Lifetime 8-foot x17.5-foot outdoor storage shed with two entry doors offers you a ton of space for just over $3,000. It has 4.1 stars, with purchasers saying things like "A strong sturdy structure with plenty of storage space." Comparable to that, Costco has a resin outdoor storage shed of the same size, but with only one entry, available for under $2,500. This one has 4 stars, with one reviewer saying that they almost didn't buy it because of bad reviews, but suggested, "A strong sturdy structure with plenty of storage space."

Of course, just like wood sheds, there are also some things to keep in mind about resin and plastic sheds. If something breaks, a plastic shed may be more challenging to repair than a wood shed. Intense heat and sun can cause plastic sheds to crack and chip, and make colors fade. Plus, they often come with warranties of only about 10 years, which may expire before your shed needs replacement. It's less upkeep, but at what cost?