What A Slow-Release Fertilizer Really Means

A quick-release fertilizer serves an important function: It can be a quick fix for a lawn (or patches of a lawn) in need of some TLC, allowing for quick repair and new growth. But it can also be too much of a good thing. Too much fertilizer at once can burn lawn grasses and other plants. They also need to be reapplied often. By contrast, a slow-release fertilizer ensures nitrogen burn doesn't happen, provided you apply it according to package directions.

The slow-release process also means you won't have to apply the fertilizer as often. For instance, a product like Milorganite all-purpose slow-release nitrogen 6-4-0 fertilizer can last almost three months before the next application is required, according to the company. The continual nutrient supply means there's less likely to be too few or too many nutrients reaching plants at any given time. A slow-release fertilizer applied in late fall or early spring helps keep trees healthy and thriving for this reason.

Slow-release fertilizers do have a couple of drawbacks. It can take longer to achieve the desired results with your plants than when using a quick-release fertilizer. This is particularly important when dealing with ailing lawns. But even when you're trying to improve your garden soil on a budget, a slow-release fertilizer may not be the right answer: Slow-release fertilizers can cost more than similar quick-release versions. Commercial versions are also synthetic or partially synthetic, despite being derived from natural materials, as the coatings are usually made of some sort of polymer. This coating may also be tinted with colors to make them more visible.