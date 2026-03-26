Repurpose Banana Peels To Help Your New Or Transplanted Plants Thrive

A banana is a tasty, nutritious snack high in potassium. Instead of tossing the peel in the garbage, set it aside for your plants. That same potassium — a key ingredient in NPK plant fertilizers — is particularly plentiful in banana peels, encouraging strong, healthy stems in new transplants, and making young plants more drought and pest resistant. Bananas serve as an excellent soil amendment for potassium-loving plants, such as tomatoes, peppers, while bananas and banana peels can help your rose bushes thrive, too. They also contain phosphorus and calcium, which are essential nutrients for new and young plants.

If you're not already composting banana peels, before you get started, you should know that it's best to cut them into small pieces so they break down faster, whether in compost or as a soil amendment. Essentially you're using banana peels as part of your mulching process. Chunks of peel act as boosters for some plants when added to the soil prior to sowing seeds or transplanting seedlings. If your bananas are past their prime, you can use them in another way that indirectly benefits your garden. Overripe bananas attract hummingbirds, who munch on the fruit flies that swarm old fruit. Simply hang them in a basket near your feeders.