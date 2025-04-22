How To Revitalize Your Garden With NPK Fertilizer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beans and a few other plants add nitrogen to garden soil, but most extract this nutrient, as well as phosphorous and potassium, because these chemical elements are essential for survival. Nitrogen is part of the chlorophyll that helps plants convert sunlight into food and gives them their signature green hue. Phosphorous is important for cell division, root growth, and coping with stressors such as cold temperatures. Potassium is linked to higher crop yields and better disease resistance. When soil is deficient in one or more of these nutrients, plants become susceptible to disease. They may also communicate their displeasure with scorched-looking leaves, yellowing foliage, or stunted growth. NPK can restore these three nutrients when they become depleted, helping your plants survive and thrive.

Advertisement

NPK contains a balanced blend of nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium. Some varieties are designed to make lawns lush and healthy, while others are ideal for flower gardens and vegetable patches. However, it's important to know if your soil is low in any of these nutrients before applying NPK fertilizer, or your plants might overdose on one or more of these nutrients. This causes nearly as many problems as inadequate nutrition. For example, too much nitrogen can prevent tomato plants from producing flowers and fruit.

You can tell if your soil is lacking nitrogen by using a soil test kit such as the GiftBag 2-in-1 complete soil test kit for pH and nitrogen. Or get a kit that tests for nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium. One option is the Leaping Lynx complete soil test kit, which also measures the pH level of your soil.

Advertisement