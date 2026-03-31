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One of the main reasons people go camping is to take a break from modern life. However, what they — and the bears — can't escape out in the wild is taking a bathroom break. While that activity is pretty routine at home or work, many may be left scratching their heads wondering how to go to the bathroom when camping. While there are options, the key is following the Leave No Trace principles. To do so involves a bit of planning, as well as picking the proper location for your business and disposal method.

The following logistics assume you are wild camping, not in an RV or campsite with restroom facilities. In those cases, simply use the available facilities. Even then there are considerations, such as not putting trash in composting or pit toilets and properly disposing of RV waste at a dump station. When wild camping, not only are Leave No Trace measures environmentally sound, they may be required, depending on where you're camping and how. The National Park Service, for example, requires all commercial guides and river outfitters to make sure every client (that's you) packs out their own waste.

When you find yourself in a backcountry or impromptu campsite without facilities, one increasingly popular option is bringing the right portable toilet. Many campers even bring privacy tents, such as the Wolfwise pop-up shower tent, in which to place their portable toilets. However, you still need to make sure waste is disposed of properly. If you are using a model with a waste bag, simply seal the bag and pack it out with you. Portable toilets with reservoirs should be emptied in RV dump stations or sewer lines.