How To Go To The Bathroom When Camping
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One of the main reasons people go camping is to take a break from modern life. However, what they — and the bears — can't escape out in the wild is taking a bathroom break. While that activity is pretty routine at home or work, many may be left scratching their heads wondering how to go to the bathroom when camping. While there are options, the key is following the Leave No Trace principles. To do so involves a bit of planning, as well as picking the proper location for your business and disposal method.
The following logistics assume you are wild camping, not in an RV or campsite with restroom facilities. In those cases, simply use the available facilities. Even then there are considerations, such as not putting trash in composting or pit toilets and properly disposing of RV waste at a dump station. When wild camping, not only are Leave No Trace measures environmentally sound, they may be required, depending on where you're camping and how. The National Park Service, for example, requires all commercial guides and river outfitters to make sure every client (that's you) packs out their own waste.
When you find yourself in a backcountry or impromptu campsite without facilities, one increasingly popular option is bringing the right portable toilet. Many campers even bring privacy tents, such as the Wolfwise pop-up shower tent, in which to place their portable toilets. However, you still need to make sure waste is disposed of properly. If you are using a model with a waste bag, simply seal the bag and pack it out with you. Portable toilets with reservoirs should be emptied in RV dump stations or sewer lines.
Best practices for going to the bathroom while camping
While a portable potty makes sense, it isn't always practical, especially in more remote campsites. Even when you aren't able to pack in a toilet, you still need to bring the necessary supplies. These include toilet paper, hand sanitizer, resealable plastic bags (for used toilet paper), a trowel or camp shovel, and solid waste bags. Taken together, these supplies are often referred to as a "poop kit," allowing you to be prepared for any situation or regulations.
When it's time for a bathroom break, find a spot at least 200 feet from your camp, trails, and water sources. Then, dig a hole at least 6 inches deep and 4 inches wide. This will serve as your toilet. When done, use only a small amount a paper (the paper will go in a resealable bag and leave with you). Cover the hole — and the waste — and mark it with an upright stick, so no one else digs there. If the ground is too hard to dig or restrictions require packing waste out, you'll use the solid waste bag instead. Known as a WAG bag — for waste, alleviation, and gelling — is a high-tech kit that cuts the smell and makes it easier to pack everything out.
Although it's a simpler task, there are also rules when urinating outdoors, as that, too, is part of camping responsibly. Again, choose a spot far from your camp and trails. Water is a different story: Go at least 200 feet away from small water bodies. With larger bodies (like rivers or lakes), however, it is best to urinate in the water where it will dissipate. In high mountains or desert areas, pee on large rocks: The liquid evaporates quickly, rather than saturating the ground.