Which Portable Toilet Is Right For Your Campsite? We Weigh The Pros & Cons

When you're packing to go camping, planning out where you're going to use the bathroom isn't always something you think about, but it can be a pretty complicated problem. Of course, you can just dig a hole and bury your waste, provided you know the essential tips for going to the bathroom in the wilderness, but you often have to pack it out as it can negatively impact the environment if done improperly. Also, sometimes it's just nicer to sit on a toilet rather than crouching above the ground. Some parks have public bathrooms, but there are little-known dangers of outhouses and porta-potties that may make you want to avoid using them as much as possible. However, you can't just grab any old portable toilet and go.

Advertisement

There's a lot to think about when it comes to picking the right one for your camping gear. The major considerations are comfort, the ability to carry out your waste, maintenance, the portability of the toilet, and the cost. Balancing these five categories isn't always easy, but it can be pretty important to make sure you have the right porcelain (or plastic) throne on your trip. Looking at the five most common camping toilets — the cassette, dry flush, bucket, compost, and folding — each one has its own pros and cons that may factor into your decision-making process.