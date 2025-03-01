Which Portable Toilet Is Right For Your Campsite? We Weigh The Pros & Cons
When you're packing to go camping, planning out where you're going to use the bathroom isn't always something you think about, but it can be a pretty complicated problem. Of course, you can just dig a hole and bury your waste, provided you know the essential tips for going to the bathroom in the wilderness, but you often have to pack it out as it can negatively impact the environment if done improperly. Also, sometimes it's just nicer to sit on a toilet rather than crouching above the ground. Some parks have public bathrooms, but there are little-known dangers of outhouses and porta-potties that may make you want to avoid using them as much as possible. However, you can't just grab any old portable toilet and go.
There's a lot to think about when it comes to picking the right one for your camping gear. The major considerations are comfort, the ability to carry out your waste, maintenance, the portability of the toilet, and the cost. Balancing these five categories isn't always easy, but it can be pretty important to make sure you have the right porcelain (or plastic) throne on your trip. Looking at the five most common camping toilets — the cassette, dry flush, bucket, compost, and folding — each one has its own pros and cons that may factor into your decision-making process.
Cassette toilets are most reminiscent of home bathrooms
Part of your checklist of things you need to know when heading on a camping trip is how to maintain sustainable hygiene practices. Finding the right tool for your needs is a good step in that direction. One option is the cassette toilet. They have a few names for these kinds, including "portable travel toilet" and "cartridge toilet." There are a few versions, but the standard premise of these is that they are faintly reminiscent of a porta-potty. You sit on the top part and use it as normal, then pour in water and "flush" your waste into the container in the bottom, which may include some chemicals to help reduce odor and break down products in the holding tank faster. This container is what gives it several of its names, as there is a separate cartridge or cassette that separates from the top half and acts as an enclosed container which you can then dump at a station or porta-potty later when you're back in civilization. Their boxy but short size makes them fairly compact and easy to pack.
The problem with toilets like this is that they require you to carry a lot of water, on top of the roughly two gallons a day you need. If you're staying near rivers, you can DIY your own water filter while camping and reduce the amount you have to carry. However, if you're going to hike in drier areas, you must consider how much water this toilet (and you) will need. They aren't cheap either. Depending on the kind you get, the price runs upwards of $100 with some of the nicer models being closer to $1,000.
Dry flush toilets are similar to portable toilets but don't use water
Like chemical toilets, the waste is contained in a separate area, helping to hide the odor and store it all until you have time to dump it out later. Additionally, they are usually compact and somewhat close in design and use to your at-home toilet. Dry flush toilets, like the one by Laveo, have a few benefits over regular portable ones, such as the fact that they don't require any water, hence the name. This also means they don't need chemicals, though there is an optional powder to help turn liquids into solids for easier transportation. The smell and waste are self-contained, which makes dumping it at the end of a camping trip much easier.
It's a pretty interesting system, but not all that new. Those with kids or who babysit may have heard of something called a Diaper Genie. It works in much the same way, using a roll of bags inside the toilet that seal up after every flush, sealing all liquids, solids, and paper up with it. This is also where some of the negatives come in, and that's because of the price. You have to constantly buy the rolls of bags, which means you're spending a fair amount of money regularly. Additionally, many are not fully biodegradable, which means you're adding more plastic to landfills, and you have to properly dispose of them in a trash can when you're done camping.
Though it sounds unnecessary, whichever toilet you use, you should consider practicing with it before taking it on a proper trip. Not knowing how to use your equipment properly is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when packing for a camping trip.
Bucket toilets are cheap and lightweight but unwieldy
Bucket toilets are exactly what the names suggest: a toilet made from a bucket. Depending on the level of comfort you need, all you have to buy is a standard plastic one, usually either three or five gallons. However, there are ones made to be used as a toilet, like the Camco RV Portable Outdoor 5-Gallon Toilet Bucket, which often come with a seat for a little more comfort. For long-term use, there are options to add a diverter to separate liquids and solids. Depending on how these are used, they can essentially become simple composting toilets.
While there are premade buckets available online, you can also easily make your own DIY toilet for your camping trip with a pool noodle and a bucket. These toilets are very cheap, whether you are making or buying them. They don't require much in the way of equipment, as all you need are heavy-duty bags made for holding waste. Since the bucket is lightweight, it's easy to take with you on any camping trip. The simple design also makes it pretty sturdy. There are very few, if any, moving parts, and the bucket gives you a place to store your bagged waste until you can get rid of it properly.
There are a few downsides to a bucket toilet. The first is size. Though it is light, it's bulky. It's not something easy to carry around with you, or to fit into a backpack, and can take up precious space in a vehicle. There is also not much to protect against odors, making it even more unpleasant to carry, unless you bring extra products and materials to minimize the smell.
You can make your own composting toilet or buy one already set up
Unfortunately, composting toilets are bulky and heavy, and can lead to you overpacking more than you can carry, which is one of the biggest mistakes to avoid when packing for a hike. Another problem with these toilets is that they're pretty expensive. While you can make your own easily by using a bucket and composting material like coco coir, sawdust, peat moss, or sugarcane, there are pros to buying a professional composter. Namely, it's easier to keep smells controlled, and saves some time and effort. However, if you're handsy, or have specific measurements you want to match, then building your own saves a lot of money and allows you to assemble it to your specifications.
Because there are so many variations to a composting toilet, price is hard to gauge. You can build your own for less than $100, or buy one for somewhere between $150 or close to $3,000. Maintaining smell can also be a bit of trial and error, especially if liquids and solids are being stored in the same space. If you don't like handling waste, you may want to reconsider this option, as there is a fair amount of maintenance. These are not made for carrying on short camping trips or being dumped regularly, as they need time to actually turn waste into compost.
However, if you have the money, and you tend to camp for a long time or in the same space, it can be worth going with a composting toilet as a way to use the bathroom outdoors. It doesn't require much water and is pretty self-contained, making them an eco-friendly option and great in areas where you're limited in resources.
Folding toilets offer a lightweight but simple design
Folding toilets are your most compact option. As the name suggests, they tend to fold up flat and small, making them easy to take on long hikes to a campsite, even if you're backpacking. The care and equipment needed is fairly minimal, as you will just need bags and the toilet itself. It is not necessary to bring water, chemicals, or other pieces for this option.
Because they aim to be lightweight and take up little space, they are also usually pretty basic in design. The cheapest and simplest folding toilets, like this one by HXSEMAYIG, are nothing more than a seat sitting on stool legs. You attach a bag on the bottom, and let go. They aren't terribly stable or comfortable, but they are small and lightweight. This also leaves you dealing with a bag of your waste, and trying to figure out how to carry it the rest of the way. There is also the issue of durability. As these have a few moving and collapsing parts, they have a greater chance of something breaking, or a screw falling out, and they're often made of lightweight and flimsier materials that are easier to break or bend out of shape.
Thankfully, with the growing popularity of camping, there have been great advancements in more sturdy folding toilets, like Hapoon's Portable Camping Toilet. There are some that collapse down smaller than a briefcase, but turn into a bucket toilet when needed with all the various slats clicking together. It makes using a portable potty feel a little more elegant, without having to lug around a whole bucket. However, you are still left with a bag of waste to carry, alongside your toilet, and nothing secure to store your bag inside.