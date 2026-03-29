Hummingbirds Absolutely Love This Drought-Tolerant Purple-Blue Plant

If you're looking for a colorful flowering plant to accentuate your garden without drawing too much attention away your show stoppers, you have a few options, like salvia or lavender. However, if you want something durable, easy to care for, and irresistible to hummingbirds across most of the U.S., the clear winner is a charming little plant known as Western vervain (Verbena lasiostachys), also called Western verbena.

It's no surprise that beautiful flowers like those of the Western vervain attract hummingbirds. The tiny birds are naturally drawn to bright colors, which is why you can tie ribbons around your trees to attract more hummingbirds in your yard. But Western vervain will get them to stick around. Not only are the little purple flowers pretty, but they produce a high amount of nectar, and can last throughout the spring and summer, all the way into fall, providing plenty of food for your flying visitors. These charming, drought-resistant flowers attract not only hummingbirds, but a wide range of pollinators, including butterflies and bees.

Western vervain pairs well with other pollinator-friendly flowering plants like the California buttercup (Ranunculus californicus), bee plant (Scrophularia californica), and Western columbine (Aquilegia formosa), allowing you to create a pollinator-friendly garden. Having multiple flower species in a space is a great way to attract hummingbirds and pollinators, as it gives them more diversity and spreads out the blooming season, providing nectar options for much of the year.