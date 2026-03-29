Hummingbirds Absolutely Love This Drought-Tolerant Purple-Blue Plant
If you're looking for a colorful flowering plant to accentuate your garden without drawing too much attention away your show stoppers, you have a few options, like salvia or lavender. However, if you want something durable, easy to care for, and irresistible to hummingbirds across most of the U.S., the clear winner is a charming little plant known as Western vervain (Verbena lasiostachys), also called Western verbena.
It's no surprise that beautiful flowers like those of the Western vervain attract hummingbirds. The tiny birds are naturally drawn to bright colors, which is why you can tie ribbons around your trees to attract more hummingbirds in your yard. But Western vervain will get them to stick around. Not only are the little purple flowers pretty, but they produce a high amount of nectar, and can last throughout the spring and summer, all the way into fall, providing plenty of food for your flying visitors. These charming, drought-resistant flowers attract not only hummingbirds, but a wide range of pollinators, including butterflies and bees.
Western vervain pairs well with other pollinator-friendly flowering plants like the California buttercup (Ranunculus californicus), bee plant (Scrophularia californica), and Western columbine (Aquilegia formosa), allowing you to create a pollinator-friendly garden. Having multiple flower species in a space is a great way to attract hummingbirds and pollinators, as it gives them more diversity and spreads out the blooming season, providing nectar options for much of the year.
How to care for Western vervain
Western vervain grows naturally in the western part of the United States, specifically throughout California. However, it can also grow across much of the country, primarily in USDA Hardiness Zones 4 through 10. Depending on your zone, bloom times vary, but Western vervain typically flowers from April to September, offering months of vibrant color and rich nectar. The small purple-blue blooms grow on slender stalks. If you take the time to deadhead them correctly in the spring, you can produce even more of these brilliant flowers to catch your eye and bring in hummingbirds all summer long.
Western vervain spreads quickly and can take over a place if it's thriving. It can be a great way to cover an area of your yard, but if you only want them in a specific spot, you'll need to stay consistent with trimming and cutting back to keep everything controlled (or plant them in a container garden). For maximum growth, it's best to plant them in full sun. They don't need much water and are pretty drought-tolerant. Surprisingly, western vervain also tolerates wetter soils and seasonal flooding. These hardy plants adapt to many soil types, making them an excellent choice for beginner gardeners. Paired with shade, water, insect-attracting plants, and protected resting perches, adding Western vervain to your yard or garden will help you create a perfect hummingbird haven.