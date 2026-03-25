Add A Splash Of Color To Your Yard With One Stunning Hydrangea

Landscaping is a delicate balance with factors like depth, variety, and color all coming into play. One way to achieve this while also keeping your garden moderately low-maintenance is by planting hydrangeas. The beauty of this genus is that it includes a variety of different flowering shrubs and trees. While Oakleaf hydrangea (Hydrangea quercifolia) is a beautiful variety that'll fill your garden with stunning fall foliage, another member of the genus adds a cascade of color to your space.

'Pinky Winky' (Hydrangea paniculata) is a panicled cultivar best known for its long conical blossoms: A colorful ombre from pink at the base to white at the tip. The plant is a deciduous shrub, and its blossoms are often observed during the mid- to late summer months, extending your garden's flower fireworks beyond spring. These bushy hydrangeas are best grown in zones 3 to 8 on the USDA hardiness map, which includes much of the continental United States. The plant is also known to be tolerant of urban conditions, making it a clever way to transform your narrow backyard into a useful space.