Spring fever can bring on a strong urge to stow the snow gear and switch to mountain biking. But March is a tricky month for trails, depending on the region and elevation. In many areas, the best time of year for mountain biking is late April through October. But open trails and optimal conditions depend heavily on what kind of winter the area had, and how wet spring is in a given year. Drier, desert climates and the southern regions of the U.S. will be ready earlier, or even year-round trails. In fact, winter might be the best time of year in some of the hottest parts of the country.

The weather makes those first rides unpredictable. Lingering snow and heavy rain delay trail openings well into late spring and early summer. For example, northern bike parks like Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada, kick off mid-May and run to mid-October. On the East Coast, Highland Bike Park in Northfield, NH, is opens from late April through early November. Check local bike trail associations, bike shops, or the Trailforks app to find out which trails are open. Better yet, volunteer for your local trail association: Then you'll be the first to know when local trails are ready to rip.

Waiting until late spring is often best, because you are less likely to damage trails as the ice melts. Bike trail associations often ask that riders not bike on wet trails and In some states, state and county parks close their trails for a few days following heavy rains. Riding over saturated dirt creates ruts and holes, and loosens rocks and logs. Since many trails are maintained by small crews or volunteers, riding wet trails adds extra work for them. Essentially, if you're leaving deep tire tracks in the mud, you shouldn't be riding.