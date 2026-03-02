Why March Could Be The Worst Time To Hike In These Parts Of The US

The spring season officially begins in March: Astronomical spring starts with the vernal equinox in the third week and meteorological spring begins on the first day of the month. Regardless of the date, March's temptation of longer days and warmer weather has many hikers anxious to hit the trail. However, it is important to remember that spring flowers are the result of spring showers and snow melt. Those are just two of the reasons March could be the worst time to hike in some parts of the United States.

Throughout the vast majority of the U.S., March is one of the most unpredictable months for weather. With that in mind, forgetting to check the weather forecast is a massive hiking mistake to avoid. However, this atmospheric unpredictability can be even more pronounced, as well as more dangerous, at higher altitudes. Sudden changes in wind velocity, temperature, or precipitation in the mountains can leave hikers vulnerable and needing to make their way back down along slippery, steeply inclined trails. It can also leave them open to the dangers of flash flooding while hiking through rugged terrain, and even facing avalanches. This makes conditions less than ideal for hiking during March in areas such as the Cascades, Rocky Mountains, and Adirondacks. Essentially, the very thing that makes hiking in March so enticing — warming air temperatures and sunny days — can have a detrimental effect in mountainous areas, as well as almost anywhere in the northern U.S., from the Pacific Northwest to the Northeast.