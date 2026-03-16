DIY A Simple 2-Ingredient Fertilizer That Adds Calcium To Your Garden Soil

If you're a home gardener, you're probably always on the lookout for some simple, low-cost methods to support your plants' health and increase sustainability by making simple DIY fertilizers. Surprisingly, some of the best DIY garden upgrades can be found right in your kitchen, with some helpful nutrients often going straight down your drain.

You may have already heard about the myriad uses that eggshells can serve in a garden, as their calcium carbonate makes for excellent composting material. What you may have overlooked, however, is the nutrient-rich properties of the water that's been used to boil your eggs. When eggshells are boiled, or when they come into contact with water for an extended period of time, some of their fertilizing properties leach out into the liquid. This usually causes a sort of milky appearance. This eggshell-infused liquid can then be used to water your plants, or combined with crushed shells as fertilizer. Though this doesn't offer enough calcium to completely replace your nutrient-dense fertilizer, using eggshell water really has no downside. It cuts down on waste, improves sustainability, and boosts your garden's health just as well as any standard watering technique. The added calcium can be considered a mild bonus, ensuring that none of those nutrients get thrown out.

This trick can best be applied to soils that are severely lacking in calcium, or in gardens with calcium-hungry crops like tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, or broccoli. Whether you're a morning person who frequently cooks hard-boiled eggs, or you consistently find yourself eyeing a tray of deviled eggs at social events, reserving your eggshell water is a great way to give your garden a little health kick, and give yourself an eggs-cuse to cook a big breakfast.